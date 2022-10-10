Fishburn Park prove too strong for Staithes Athletic
Fishburn Park claimed the bragging rights in their North Riding Football League Premier Division clash at home to Staithes Athletic, surging to a 5-1 win against their derby rivals.
Charlie Smith continued his excellent scoring record so far this season with a hat-trick, while goals from James Organ-Simpson and Andrew Menzies completed the scoring for the home side, a 25th-minute effort from Gary Sivills proving to be nothing more than a consolation goal for the villagers.
The win keeps Fishburn in contention for the title, while Staithes are hovering just above the relegation zone.
On Saturday, Park are without a game but they do take on St Marys 1947 in the North Riding FA Senior Cup on Tuesday night, October 18.
Staithes will look to pull away from the drop-zone on Saturday when they make the trip to tackle basement club Northallerton Town Reserves, who have lost all nine games so far in the premier division this season.
Most Popular
A second-half Carl Gray hat-trick fired Division One pacesetters Lealholm to a 4-1 home victory against their title rivals Redcar Town Reserves.
Calum Ripley struck after 13 minutes to hand the Tigers a 1-0 lead at the half-time interval.
Gray opened his account on the hour mark, then added a second to put Lealholm 3-0 up, and although Town pulled a goal back less than a minute later Gray completed his hat-trick to make it 4-1 two minutes from time.
Top scorer Gray also earned the man of the match award for the unbeaten hosts, who are now three points ahead of New Marske, but with a game in hand on the second-placed side.
Lealholm are on the road at mid-table Whinney Banks YCC this Saturday.
Whitby Fishermen’s Society were involved in a thrilling clash at New Marske last weekend, which ended in a 4-4 draw.
The first goalscorer for Whitby Fishermen was Jos Storr, with Brandon Finn adding a second goal before Jack Cairns also got his name on the scoresheet, for the visitors Sam Russell notching the fourth goal.
Man of the match for the visitors was goalkeeper Kobie Boocock, the youngster pulling off some unbelievable saves.