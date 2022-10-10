Jos Storr was on target for Whitby Fishermen's Society in the 4-4 draw

Charlie Smith continued his excellent scoring record so far this season with a hat-trick, while goals from James Organ-Simpson and Andrew Menzies completed the scoring for the home side, a 25th-minute effort from Gary Sivills proving to be nothing more than a consolation goal for the villagers.

The win keeps Fishburn in contention for the title, while Staithes are hovering just above the relegation zone.

On Saturday, Park are without a game but they do take on St Marys 1947 in the North Riding FA Senior Cup on Tuesday night, October 18.

Staithes will look to pull away from the drop-zone on Saturday when they make the trip to tackle basement club Northallerton Town Reserves, who have lost all nine games so far in the premier division this season.

A second-half Carl Gray hat-trick fired Division One pacesetters Lealholm to a 4-1 home victory against their title rivals Redcar Town Reserves.

Calum Ripley struck after 13 minutes to hand the Tigers a 1-0 lead at the half-time interval.

Gray opened his account on the hour mark, then added a second to put Lealholm 3-0 up, and although Town pulled a goal back less than a minute later Gray completed his hat-trick to make it 4-1 two minutes from time.

Top scorer Gray also earned the man of the match award for the unbeaten hosts, who are now three points ahead of New Marske, but with a game in hand on the second-placed side.

Lealholm are on the road at mid-table Whinney Banks YCC this Saturday.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society were involved in a thrilling clash at New Marske last weekend, which ended in a 4-4 draw.

The first goalscorer for Whitby Fishermen was Jos Storr, with Brandon Finn adding a second goal before Jack Cairns also got his name on the scoresheet, for the visitors Sam Russell notching the fourth goal.