Fishburn Park roar to 11-0 NRFL MacMillan Bowl win at New Marske
Adam Warrilow led the way for a rampant Park with a hat-trick, with a brace apiece for Richard Lane and Nathan Storr.
James Organ-Simpson, Luke Storr, Rhys Kipling and sub Theo Clark also notched for the visitors.
In the NRFL Premier Division, Staithes slipped to a 1-0 home loss at title rivals Great Ayton United.
Lealholm lost 2-1 at home to Darlington RA Reserves, with Sonny Gill on target for the Tigers.
Whitby Fishermen’s Society were beaten 3-2 at home by Marske United Reserves in Division One.
Goals from Marshall Kelly and Karl Storr put the hosts 2-1 up at the break but United hit back to win.
Whitby Fishermen’s Society Dev earned a superb 3-0 win at Normanby United in Division Two.
Danby claimed their opening Newitts Beckett League Division Two win, earning a 3-1 success at Ryedale SC.
The visitors went ahead midway through the first half through Adam Bainbridge.
The second half saw a possible goal of the season with Louis Playle-Watson lobbing the keeper from halfway. Player of the match Mark Raw grabbed a third for Danby.
Fishburn Park Academy drew 2-2 at Sinnington, Shane Bannister and Daniel Brown on target for the Whitby side.
Lealholm Reserves slumped to a 5-0 loss at leaders Heslerton, with Thomas Alcock the home side’s star man.