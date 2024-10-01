Fishburn Park roar to 11-0 NRFL MacMillan Bowl win at New Marske

Fishburn Park lose out 1-0 at home to Redcar Town Reserves in the North riding Football League Premier Division. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELDFishburn Park lose out 1-0 at home to Redcar Town Reserves in the North riding Football League Premier Division. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD
Fishburn Park powered to an 11-0 triumph at New Marske in the North Riding Football League MacMillan Bowl on Saturday.

Adam Warrilow led the way for a rampant Park with a hat-trick, with a brace apiece for Richard Lane and Nathan Storr.

James Organ-Simpson, Luke Storr, Rhys Kipling and sub Theo Clark also notched for the visitors.

In the NRFL Premier Division, Staithes slipped to a 1-0 home loss at title rivals Great Ayton United.

Fishburn Park keeper Dylan Humble kept a clean sheet in the 11-0 win at New Marske. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELDFishburn Park keeper Dylan Humble kept a clean sheet in the 11-0 win at New Marske. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD
Lealholm lost 2-1 at home to Darlington RA Reserves, with Sonny Gill on target for the Tigers.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society were beaten 3-2 at home by Marske United Reserves in Division One.

Goals from Marshall Kelly and Karl Storr put the hosts 2-1 up at the break but United hit back to win.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society Dev earned a superb 3-0 win at Normanby United in Division Two.

Whitby Fisherman's Society Dev won 3-0 at Normanby United.Whitby Fisherman's Society Dev won 3-0 at Normanby United.
Danby claimed their opening Newitts Beckett League Division Two win, earning a 3-1 success at Ryedale SC.

The visitors went ahead midway through the first half through Adam Bainbridge.

The second half saw a possible goal of the season with Louis Playle-Watson lobbing the keeper from halfway. Player of the match Mark Raw grabbed a third for Danby.

Fishburn Park Academy drew 2-2 at Sinnington, Shane Bannister and Daniel Brown on target for the Whitby side.

Lealholm Reserves slumped to a 5-0 loss at leaders Heslerton, with Thomas Alcock the home side’s star man.