Fishburn Park serve up a footballing feast to celebrate 75th anniversary

Fishburn Park will be celebrating their 75th anniversary in a special day of football at Broomfield Park on Saturday.

​Park are hoping for a bumper crowd this weekend as they tackle Northern Counties East League Premier Division outfit Pickering Town in the main match of a day of footballing action at Broomfield Park, kicking off at 3pm.

The match will offer the North Riding Football League Premier Division hosts the chance to test themselves against a team from a higher level.

The Fishburn Park Under-16s team will be in action first, with their game starting at 10.30am, then the Fishburn Academy team, who this year have switched from the Scarborough & District Saturday Football League to the newitts.com Ryedale Beckett Football League, will take on Goal Sports, with a 12.30pm kick-off.

Fishburn Park Academy have moved from the Scarborough Saturday League to the Beckett Football League.

Entry is £3 for adults and Under-16s can watch for free, while the club are also producing a match programme and a badge for the day in a bid to entice groundhoppers to the event.

Refreshments are available throughout the day.

The club would like to invite all players, supporters and anyone associated with Fishburn Park, past or present, to celebrate the 75th anniversary this Saturday.

Park kicked off their pre-season programme with a home 3-2 loss against Redcar Town last Saturday,

After the Pickering clash the Park first team will be entertaining Scarborough & District Saturday Football League champions and North Riding County FA Saturday Challenge Cup winners Edgehill on Friday July 14, followed by a game against their own Academy side on Thursday July 20.

Fishburn then play at home to Yarm on Saturday July 22, and head to Kirkbymoorside on Wednesday July 26, then a home game against NRFL Premier Division newcomers TIBS on Wednesday August 2 and finish off with a home clash against Redcar Town Reserves on Saturday August 5.