Fishburn Park spot on to net North Riding FA County Cup win at Kirkbymoorside

​Fishburn Park kept their cool in the North Riding FA Saturday County Woodsmith Construction Cup, winning 3-2 on penalties after a dramatic 4-4 draw at York League side Kirkbymoorside on Saturday afternoon.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 17th Oct 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Adam Warrilow scored a double for Fishburn Park in their NRCFA County Cup success against Kirkbymoorside.Adam Warrilow scored a double for Fishburn Park in their NRCFA County Cup success against Kirkbymoorside.
Adam Warrilow scored a double for Fishburn Park in their NRCFA County Cup success against Kirkbymoorside.

Charlie Smith and Adam Warrilow struck two goals apiece for Fishburn.

Joe Crowther was named as the Park man of the match though keeper Dylan Humble also impressed, especially in the shoot-out to saved three of the five Moorsiders penalties.

Park return to league action with a derby clash at home to Staithes Athletic this coming Saturday.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society romped to an 11-3 home win against Scarborough and District Football League outfit Newby FC.

The Fishermen, who are battling against the drop, face a tough tacks at leaders Darlington United.

Staithes Athletic were also involved in a high-scoring match last weekend, but they ended up losing 4-3 on the road at another York League side, Rawcliffe.

Ryan Thompson scored Staithes’ opener on 22 minutes, as they trailed 2-1 at the interval.

Goals in the 80th and 85th minutes from Sam Calvert and Brad Freer came too late to save Athletic from an early exit.

Third-placed Leaholm make the trip north to fifth-placed TIBS this Saturday.