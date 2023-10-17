Fishburn Park spot on to net North Riding FA County Cup win at Kirkbymoorside

Adam Warrilow scored a double for Fishburn Park in their NRCFA County Cup success against Kirkbymoorside.

Charlie Smith and Adam Warrilow struck two goals apiece for Fishburn.

Joe Crowther was named as the Park man of the match though keeper Dylan Humble also impressed, especially in the shoot-out to saved three of the five Moorsiders penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Park return to league action with a derby clash at home to Staithes Athletic this coming Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whitby Fishermen’s Society romped to an 11-3 home win against Scarborough and District Football League outfit Newby FC.

The Fishermen, who are battling against the drop, face a tough tacks at leaders Darlington United.

Staithes Athletic were also involved in a high-scoring match last weekend, but they ended up losing 4-3 on the road at another York League side, Rawcliffe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Thompson scored Staithes’ opener on 22 minutes, as they trailed 2-1 at the interval.

Goals in the 80th and 85th minutes from Sam Calvert and Brad Freer came too late to save Athletic from an early exit.