Fishburn Park sunk 3-1 by visitors North Ormesby

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 26th Aug 2025, 07:00 BST
Fishburn Park keeper Dylan Humble. Photo by Brian Murfieldplaceholder image
Fishburn Park keeper Dylan Humble. Photo by Brian Murfield
​Fishburn Park slumped to a 3-1 loss at home to North Ormesby on Saturday in the North Football League Premier Division.

​Adam Warrilow gave Fishburn the lead, but the visitors fought back to take all three points and carry on their perfect start to the season.

Most Popular

Park will head to Yarm & Eaglescliffe Reserves this coming Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Staithes Athletic were sunk by a last-gasp fight back by hosts Guisborough Town Reserves on Wednesday night as they lost 3-2 despite leading 2-0 with just over 20 minutes of the contest remaining.

Fishburn Park keeper Dylan Humble. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELDplaceholder image
Fishburn Park keeper Dylan Humble. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

After a goalless first half, the action heated up after the break as Jacob Midgley put the visitors in front on 52 minutes, and four minutes after the hour mark Staithes doubled their lead through Liam Fox.

Jordan Fry reduced the deficit on 68 minutes and just four minutes later Town were level thanks to a Lewis Mitchell effort, and two minutes from time the hosts won it through a Ryan Breeze goal.

Related topics:Premier Division
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice