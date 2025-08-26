Fishburn Park sunk 3-1 by visitors North Ormesby

Fishburn Park keeper Dylan Humble. Photo by Brian Murfield

​Fishburn Park slumped to a 3-1 loss at home to North Ormesby on Saturday in the North Football League Premier Division.

​Adam Warrilow gave Fishburn the lead, but the visitors fought back to take all three points and carry on their perfect start to the season.

Park will head to Yarm & Eaglescliffe Reserves this coming Saturday.

Staithes Athletic were sunk by a last-gasp fight back by hosts Guisborough Town Reserves on Wednesday night as they lost 3-2 despite leading 2-0 with just over 20 minutes of the contest remaining.

After a goalless first half, the action heated up after the break as Jacob Midgley put the visitors in front on 52 minutes, and four minutes after the hour mark Staithes doubled their lead through Liam Fox.

Jordan Fry reduced the deficit on 68 minutes and just four minutes later Town were level thanks to a Lewis Mitchell effort, and two minutes from time the hosts won it through a Ryan Breeze goal.