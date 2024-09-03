Fishburn Park’s flying start halted by loss at home to Redcar Town Reserves
Mujeeb Oguntowo’s 33rd-minute effort was enough to win the game for the visitors.
Charlie Smith was named as the man of the match for Park, who slipped to second in the table behind Boro Rangers Under-23s.
Fishburn had battled back from 2-1 down at half-time to win 3-2 at home to Staithes Athletic on Tuesday night thanks to an Adam Warrilow brace and a Sam Richardson goal.
Carl Gray and Jacob Midgley were on target for the visitors.
Jamie Lorains was the Park man of the match.
Earlier in the campaign Park had won 5-1 at TIBS thanks to goals from Warrilow (4) and Smith and triumphed 3-2 at Boro Rangers U23s, with Warrilow, Andrew Menzies and sub Ardelan Ameen on target.
Staithes’ previous matches had seen them win 5-3 at Redcar Town Reserves, with Gray (3), Liam Fox and Connor Hood netting, and emerge 2-1 victors at Guisborough Town Reserves thanks to goals from Fox and sub Ryan Gibson.
Lealholm slipped to a 4-0 loss at Boro Rangers Under-23s on Saturday.
Whitby Fishermen’s Society suffered an opening 6-2 loss at Linthorpe Academicals in Division One.
Whitby Fishermen’s Development side lost 6-2 at home to Tees in Division Two.