Fishburn Park’s flying start halted by loss at home to Redcar Town Reserves

Fishburn Park, green kit, lost 1-0 at home to Redcar Town Reserves. Photos by Brian Murfield

​Fishburn Park’s flawless start to the North Riding Football League Premier Division season was halted by a 1-0 home loss against Redcar Town Reserves on Saturday.

Mujeeb Oguntowo’s 33rd-minute effort was enough to win the game for the visitors.

Charlie Smith was named as the man of the match for Park, who slipped to second in the table behind Boro Rangers Under-23s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fishburn had battled back from 2-1 down at half-time to win 3-2 at home to Staithes Athletic on Tuesday night thanks to an Adam Warrilow brace and a Sam Richardson goal.

The teams battle it out in the NRFL Premier Division encounter.

Carl Gray and Jacob Midgley were on target for the visitors.

Jamie Lorains was the Park man of the match.

Earlier in the campaign Park had won 5-1 at TIBS thanks to goals from Warrilow (4) and Smith and triumphed 3-2 at Boro Rangers U23s, with Warrilow, Andrew Menzies and sub Ardelan Ameen on target.

Staithes’ previous matches had seen them win 5-3 at Redcar Town Reserves, with Gray (3), Liam Fox and Connor Hood netting, and emerge 2-1 victors at Guisborough Town Reserves thanks to goals from Fox and sub Ryan Gibson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Challenging for the ball in Saturday afternoon's keenly-fought clash.

Lealholm slipped to a 4-0 loss at Boro Rangers Under-23s on Saturday.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society suffered an opening 6-2 loss at Linthorpe Academicals in Division One.

Whitby Fishermen’s Development side lost 6-2 at home to Tees in Division Two.