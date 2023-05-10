Jos Storr was the top scorer for Whitby Fishermen's Society with 28 goals as they clinched promotion from North Riding League Division One.

Beau Gibson’s second-half effort secured all three points for the champs, a result which meant TIBS could not overtake Fishermen in second.

The Fishermen were due to be at home to Kader on Saturday but the visitors were not able to raise a team.

Callum Brundle was named as the man of the match for unbeaten Lealholm in the last game of a superb season that has seen them win 25 matches and draw three.

Lealholm are presented with the NRFL Division One Championship Trophy

The Tigers have scored a superb 140 league goals in their amazing campaign, conceding only 22 goals.

Carl Gray was the leading goalscorer for Lealholm by a country mile, smacking home 52 goals in 22 appearances, the second-placed scorer being Mark McCarthy with 21 goals in 24 matches.

Fishermen boss Martyn Cairns said: “We had a positive start to the season beating a very strong Great Ayton team and from then you could see the potential in a very young squad mixed with a few very good experienced players to keep the young lads level-headed and on course.

"There were a few games where we were very short on numbers and a few older boys stepped in and did an excellent job of pulling us through these matches.

"As the season started coming towards the end it was all about consistently pulling off good results which the lads did brilliantly and kept us up in the promotion spot.

"I am very proud of the lads and the way they battled in some of our tougher games and I really look forward to playing in the North Riding Premier League too and see what next season brings, well done lads!”

Fishermen skipper Karl Storr added: “What a pleasure it’s been this season with this great bunch of young and senior footballers.

"The togetherness that has grown this season and pushed us through until we got what we aimed for is top drawer. It just shows hard work and commitment pays off!

"All this couldn’t have been done without the unseen work that goes on from manager Martyn Cairns, Adam Young and our very special bus driver Paul Hutchinson.