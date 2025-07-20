Five-star Bridlington Town prove too strong for Winterton Rangers​

Michael Coulson, no 10, scored twice in Brid's 5-1 win against Winterton. Photo by TCF Photography

​Mike Thompson’s Bridlington Town ran out 5-1 winners against Winterton Rangers in their fifth pre-season friendly at the Mounting Systems Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​First-half goals from Casey Stewart, Ahmed Salam and a Michael Coulson brace paved the way for the victory for Bridlington, writes Alexander Fynn.

In the early minutes of the first half, Coulson wriggled away from his man on the edge of the box, however his shot curled away from the top right corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it was Stewart that opened the scoring for the Seasiders as Will Annan played Salam in behind, who found Coulson as he fed to Stewart, who produced an excellent shot into the bottom corner.

Bridlington continued to cause problems for Winterton in attack, as the number 9 unleashed a firecracker from 20 yards out, however the Rangers keeper fumbled the ball, but in the melee of players around him the keeper managed to grab hold of the ball and clear any further threat.

Coulson’s efforts though soon turned to a goal, as he weaved round multiple defenders inside the penalty area, before he finished his move at the near post.

The Queensgate men were now in full control as both goal scorers linked up well in the area, however Coulson curled the ball agonisingly over the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Allan came close from a Salam free-kick; however, Allan nodded the ball once again over the bar.

As the half-hour approached the game became calmer, but a reckless tackle from Brodie Sedman awarded Winterton a penalty when Joe Simpson was wrestled down by Sedman, Jonathan Dash managed to get a hand to it, but the ball spun into the back of the net.

Bridlington though were dominant in attack, Annan came close to restoring the two-goal deficit, but his shot was palmed away by the Winterton keeper.

It appeared Winterton were attempting to slow the game down till half time, until Coulson restored the two-goal lead when Stewart and Alex Markham linked up on the right wing, the latter’s cross finding the veteran striker at the back post, with a deft touch, and composure he powered the ball into the back of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salam then added a fourth for the Seasiders when Matty Dixon passed the ball back to the forward who tapped the ball into the back of the net.

Thompson made a plethora of changes for the second game in a row with Trialist A, Pete Davidson and Jake Day coming on for Markham, Coulson and Dixon.

The Seasiders started strong and searching for more goals, when Allan put a bullet header from an Annan corner into the back of the net, but the official disallowed the goal due to a foul.

Will Annan added a fifth goal from the edge of the box, and it was buried into the bottom left corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gaffer made a double defensive change with Markham and Charlie Dunkerley coming on for Allan and Charley Whight. Thompson made a sixth change with Trialist B coming on for Salam.

As the game entered the closing stages Jack Whiting passed the ball onto Casey Stewart who was through on goal, however the linesman flagged for offside.

Thompson once again had the opportunity to get game time into Ben Voase and Whight came on for Dash and Stewart.

Louis Boyd fired in a free-kick for Winterton, but his effort went skimming off the post.

Just as the final whistle was about to sound Annan had an opportunity but it was comfortably saved by the Rangers keeper.