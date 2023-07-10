Five-star Bridlington Town surge to opening friendly win on the road at Beverley Town

Matt Broadley was on target in Bridlington Town's 5-0 win at Beverley Town.

The team consisted of a mixture of familiar faces and new signings, two trialists, a right-back and a right-winger, started the game while new goalkeeper coach Marc Wain put his gloves back on in place of the unavailable James Hitchcock, writes Ben Edwards.

The first chance on goal came after five minutes, when Eddie Rogerson’s volley from 18 yards went just wide.

Trialist B missed a couple of great chances and Trialist A’s shot from a tight angle flew over the bar.

Two minutes later the visitors whipped in another free-kick from the left which found new captain James Williamson, who put his header over.

Just after the half-hour mark, Trialist B cut inside his man excellently, but curled his shot over.

Great link-up play saw Trialist A play the ball into the feet of Lewis Dennison, who spread the play brilliantly to Trialist B, whose shot was too high.

Debutant Wain saved a 40th-minute volley from the edge of the penalty area, just a minute later Trialist A made a great block from close range.

Wain made a good save from a curled effort, the rebound was headed home by a Beverley man, but the offside flag was raised.

The hosts then beat the offside trap before laying the ball back to a midfielder who unleashed a curled effort, but Wain was again there to make the save.

Costello made a number of changes at half-time: Wain, Jack Bulless, Matt Broadley and Dennison were the only players that stayed on the pitch having started the game.

It was Broadley who had the first effort of the second half, his tame effort from the edge of the penalty area going wide.

New signing Max Ezard opened the scoring after 57 minutes, his superb finish from a tight angle came off the left post and into the back of the net.

Broadley doubled the lead just six minutes later, after great work from Trialist B to beat his man and square it to Broadley, where the left-winger tapped the ball into the open goal.

Not long after Broadley, Dennison and Trialist B were replaced by Will Sutton, Williamson (who operated in the unfamiliar striker position) and Trialist A.

Former Seasider Alex Knaggs rose highest as Beverley whipped in a corner, but he headed over from just a few yards out.

Makeshift forward Williamson was played in behind, seeing his decent effort well saved by the Beverley shot-stopper.

After 76 minutes, Trialist A, now operating further forward at right-wing, linked up well on the right before finishing to make it 3-0.

With five minutes to go, Trialist E made it 4-0 with a good finish inside the box.

Will Sutton, playing slightly further forward at left-wing, beat his man and cut inside onto his weaker right-foot, before seeing his effort saved for a corner.

From the resulting corner, Ezard leaped well to head the ball into the back of the net to cap off an excellent display with a brace.