Edgehill powered to a 5-1 home win against old rivals Newlands Park to boost their push for the Right Car East Riding County Football League Championship North title.

​Josh Fergus put Edgehill in front, only for Dan Freer to equalise for Newlands with a fierce free-kick, but Edgehill restored the lead on the stroke of half-time through Kieran Link.

Further goals in a six-minute spell around the hour mark from Josh Greening, Lewis Taylor and Joe Gallagher sealed the win for the hosts, whose man of the match was Jamie Patterson.

Tom Sutherland and Liam Mintoft impressed for Newlands.

Scalby battled back for a 2-2 draw in their derby clash at Newby.

The home side went 2-0 up in the first half through a Cam Macdonald double.

Scalby came out fired up in the second half after a stern word from their managers Steve Marsh and Sam Medd at the interval.

Brad Walton pulled a goal back for Scalby from a great ball from their man of the match Callum Randerson.

With five minutes to go super-sub Sam Foy headed in a leveller from a cross by Leo Emms.

Scalby could have gone on to win the game if it wasn't for a great save from the Newby keeper.

Seamer Sports also fought back for a 2-2 draw in their home match against Langtoft.

The Seamer man of the match George Birley and Lucas Hastie earned the hosts a share of the spoils.

An under-strength AFC Eastfield had to battle for a 4-4 draw at Division Four basement club Wareham Forest United.

The visitors took an early lead with a Ryan Herrington goal, then extended their lead when Lewis Moseley scored his first goal for the club, but the home side pulled one back just before half-time.

The second half started off with another AFC Eastfield goal from man of the match Herrington followed by five minutes of madness with the home side scoring three goals, then AFC Eastfield missed a penalty and were down to 10 men with eight minutes to go.

AFC Eastfield equalised just before the final whistle with a well-taken goal from Martyn Kelly.