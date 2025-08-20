Five-star Edgehill roar to 5-1 opening-day win at Premiership rivals North Ferriby Reserves

Lewis Taylor opened the scoring in Edgehill's 7-1 win at Brid Town Rovers SFS.

Edgehill began life in the Right Car East Riding County League Premiership with a 5-1 win at North Ferriby Reserves.

Edgehill focused on maintaining a solid shape against a young fit team who could clearly move the ball well between them. Edgehill were solid defensively when Ferriby began attacking.

These two aspects allowed Edgehill to take the lead early into the first half with an impressive finish from striker Joe Gallagher who managed to chip the keeper as he was through on goal. This eased the pressure on the players after seeing various efforts denied by the keeper.

Edgehill began to control the game in the midfield showing good tenacity to win the ball back while maintaining a solid shape. This proved to be beneficial as Edgehill were able to double the lead in an impressive team goal polished off by Lewis Taylor.

In the second half Edgehill extended the lead in quick fashion through new club captain Kieran Link’s powerful header.

The game was comfortably in Edgehill’s grip after the third goal, and all the players continued to shine, as well as sub Kaden Evans, who didn’t take long to get up to pace with proceedings.

An impressive performance in the second half allowed Gallagher to seal a hat-trick with two high-quality finishes, one of which was a fine team move finished with a sublime volley from the edge of the box.

The hosts gained a consolation with a rebound after a free-kick on the edge of the box was initially saved.

The man of the match was given to Gallagher, but the whole team were on top form throughout.