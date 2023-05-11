Five-star Edgehill’s early treble strike secures District Cup final win against Whitby Fishermen

Edgehill display their five trophies after winning the District FA Cup final 3-0 against Whitby Fishermen. PHOTOS BY RICHARD PONTER

Already winners of the Scarborough League title, North Riding FA Challenge Cup, Harbour Cup and League Trophy, they were again successful, Fishermen, North Riding League Division 1 runners-up, were far from outclassed, and matched Edgehill throughout, without ever looking threatening going forward, writes Steve Adamson.

Whitby had early chances, Gary Thomas blocking a shot from Dan Brown, Kaleb Gravett curled a shot wide, and Joe Wilson sent a cross into the box to Karl Storr, who headed wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Edgehill, an in-swinging corner from Sean Exley was palmed away by keeper Kobie Boocock from under the bar and Joel Ramm drilled a shot wide, before they opened the scoring on 17 minutes when the impressive Tommy Wilson launched a ball forward, and Ryan Link headed-on towards Ramm, who directed his close-range header past the keeper.

Joel Ramm opens the scoring for Edgehill in the cup final.

They added another two minutes later when Wilson sent a high free kick into the box, the keeper collided with a defender, and the ball dropped at the feet of Joe Gallagher, who gratefully smashed home to double the lead.

And on 22 minutes it became 3-0 when Exley sent over a long throw and Ryan Link’s header was cleared off the line by Sammy Hall, but Kieran Link slammed the rebound into the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gravett flashed a 30-yard free-kick past the right-hand post as Whitby tried to fight back, then there was a moment of controversy on the half hour when Kieran Link was booked after lunging into a challenge on Jacob Midgley, the latter limping out of the game.

Edgehill dominated just before the break, Gary Thomas firing straight at Boocock, Gallagher had a shot blocked by Hall who had a terrific game at the back for Whitby, then a fierce strike from Ramm was blocked by Jacob Rigden.

The Edgehill players celebrate their District Cup final win.

The second half was evenly contested, Exley blazing a 25-yard free-kick wide, and another Exley shot was blocked by the hard- working Sam Russell. Whitby’s best move of the game saw Storr spray a superb pass out to Josh Bowes on the right, and he raced past his marker, cut inside and fired straight at keeper Callum Malone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitby enjoyed plenty of possession, and passed the ball around, but lacked a cutting edge, and Lloyd Henderson was a rock at the heart of the Edgehill defence.

It was Edgehill who always looked the more likely to score, with Boocock doing well to fist away a dangerous cross from Gallagher, Jamie Patterson headed an Exley cross wide, and right at the end Neil Thomas sent a through-ball to Liam Cooper, but he was halted by a superb tackle from Kane Broadley.

EDGEHILL - Malone, Nock, Wilson, Henderson, G.Thomas, Patterson, K. Link, R.Link, Exley, Gallagher, Ramm subs- Cooper, Jones, Rees, N.Thomas, Clegg

Scorer of the third goal, Kieran Link, right, celebrates with teammate Gary Thomas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WHITBY FISHERMEN - Boocock, Broadley, Gravett, Wilson, Hall, Russell, Brown, Hutchinson, Storr, Midgley, Bowes subs- Smith, Cairns, Rigden, Locker

REFEREE - John Chalk

GOALS - EDGEHILL - Joel Ramm 17, Joe Gallagher 19, Kieran Link 22MAN OF MATCH - Tommy Wilson (Edgehill)ATTENDANCE - 152.

Skipper Joe Gallagher puts Edgehill two goals ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Link seals the cup final win with a third goal for Edgehill.