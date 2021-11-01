Five-star Foy helps Eastfield thrash depleted Flyers

Trafalgar and Newlands in action last season

Foy and Luke Kirby hit a hat-trick apiece in the first half to steer the visitors to a 6-0 advantage at the interval, Flyers going down to nine men through injury in the first half as they did not have any subs.

Foy banged in another two goals after the interval to complete a superb display, while Jamie Hartley also scored a brace and Tommy Day notched.

Day once again helped himself to a handful of assists for the Eastfield team.

United player-manager Chris Milburn said: "I gave man of the match to both Luke Kirby and Sam Foy for their good finishing.

"It was a good all round performance especially with the passing in midfield."

Flyers boss Luke Page, who was once again forced to pull on his boots to ensure the team started with 11 men, said: "We finished the game with nine men as we had two go off in the opening 25 minutes.

"Our man of the match was Steve Chittenden, but a special mention to the other eight lads that stuck in to finish the game in very bad weather conditions."

Fylingdales maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 6-0 home win against a weakened Roscoes Bar team who also ended up with nine players due to injuries.

Rhys Kipling led the way for the villagers with a hat-trick, while Sam Russell, Joe Hutchinson and Simon Willison also on target for the hosts.

The pick of the goals was a stunning effort by Kipling from inside his own half that flew into the top corner of the Roscoes net.

Russell was named as the man of the match for Fylingdales.

The star man for Roscoes was Sam Collin.

Valley secured a 5-1 home win against Goal Sports at a soaked Flamingo Land Stadium, despite playing for more than an hour with 10 men.

The home side took the lead in the seventh minute when Richard Tolliday was slid in by Tyson Stubbings and placed his finish in the bottom corner.

The Valley then doubled their lead as Tolliday volleyed the ball in from 18 yards.

On the 20-minute mark centre-back Josh Westmoreland was shown a straight red card for a challenge.

Valley battled on with 10 men and scored a third before half-time when Taylor Plant rose to head the ball home from a free-kick.

In the second half Valley scored five minutes in when Tolliday completed his hat-trick after finishing off a fine team move.

Goal Sports pulled a goal back shortly after from a corner through Morgan Beal.

After a brief fightback Valley assured the victory when Raf Jackow was fouled in the area and scored the resulting penalty to finish the scoring at 5-1.

Valley manager Ben Kristensen said: "The Valley man of the match award goes to the team with everyone grafting hard and giving their all playing 70 minutes with 10 men.

"Dan Maw stood out in particular battling in midfield."

Dave Scriver was named as the man of the match for Goal Sports.

Title rivals Newlands and Trafalgar battled it out for a 1-1 draw.

Hosts Newlands missed a great chance to open the scoring on three minutes, the Traf keeper spilling Ryan Link’s free-kick and Brad Rowley should have scored but the gloveman recovered well to keep out the effort.

Zac Hansen put Newlands ahead just after the hour mark with a good finish, but Traf earned a point thanks to a Danny Price penalty-kick which was awarded for handball, a decision that Newlands strongly disputed.

Newlands manager Dan Sheader said: “We had a lot of chances and should have won the game. Man of the match was Dan Freer in central midfield, while left-back Shane Hammond also impressed.”