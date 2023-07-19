News you can trust since 1882
Five-star Hull City Under-21s are too hot for hosts Bridlington Town

A young Hull City side proved too strong for Bridlington Town on Tuesday evening, securing a 5-1 win at Queensgate.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 19th Jul 2023, 08:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 08:46 BST
Matty Dixon in action for Brid Town against Hull U21s.Matty Dixon in action for Brid Town against Hull U21s.
The match got off to the worst possible start for the Seasiders, as City’s Under-21s team took the lead before the home side had even managed to touch the ball, a great finish from Sincere Hall breaking the deadlock in the first minute.

Three minutes later an Inswinging cross from Andy Norfolk was met by Jack Bulless, who headed wide.

The visitors doubled their lead on 19 minutes.

New Bridlington Town signing Finlay Southcoat.New Bridlington Town signing Finlay Southcoat.
A brilliant ball spread the play to Weston, and his low cross perfectly picked out Trialist A, who tapped into the empty net.

Ten minutes later City had opened up a three-goal lead.

A long ball was played over the top and Bulless' header was poor, allowing Rajdeep Palit to get in one-on-one. He made no mistake with the finish to make it 3-0.

The home side started the second half in the best possible fashion, reducing the deficit on 48 minutes.

Town’s Trialist A laid the ball off to Norfolk, whose shot is parried by the Tigers keeper, but the ball trickled over the line.

Just before the hour mark, the Brid defence stood still when Hull’s Trialist A beat the offside trap.

Keeper James Hitchcock did well to delay the shot and saved the eventual effort for a corner. From the corner, Jack Leckie beat his man to head the ball in at the near post.

The visitors’ win was sealed five minutes from time as Trialist A met a cross from the left. He turned before unleashing a shot towards the left-hand side of the goal which wrong-footed Hitchcock and sailed in.

