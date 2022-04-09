Five-star James Pinder fires title-chasers Filey Town to 7-1 win against Scalby

Alex Chapman, who usually plays in goal for Edgehill Reserves, celebrates scoring in a rare outfield appearance in the 7-3 success against Filey Town Reserves Photo by Alec Coulson

Town made a flying start, going four goals clear after just 15 minutes, Pinder grabbing a hat-trick, including two penalties, Tyler Beck grabbing the other goal after a great ball in to the back post by Pinder.

The latter then took his tally to four goals to put the game beyond Scalby by half-time.

Town made changes at the break and made a slower start to the second half, while Scalby flew out of the traps and pulled a goal back through Dan Virr after good work from Clegg and Callum Sanderson.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pinder then restored the home side's five-goal lead before Max Gage completed the scoring with a cute finish, flicking the ball in after a corner.

While Pinder was on top form the man of the match for Town was Tom MIcklethwaite for an impressive dominant display in the middle of the park.

Scalby's man of the match was Cameron McDonald.

Edgehill remained top after a 9-1 win against West Pier at Pindar on Friday night.

Edgehill Reserves' two-goal hero Andy Noon, right, takes on Filey Town Reserves' Grant Hayden Photo by Alec Coulson

Edgehill opened the scoring through Luke Rees after 10 minutes, Kieran Link then smashed home from 30 yards giving Johnny McGough in goal no chance.

Kieran's younger brother Ryan then drilled home from 25 yards into the bottom corner.

Jake Reeves scored after a dribble and finish, Kieran Link and Joe Gallagher completed the scoring in the first half to make it 6-0.

In the second half Jamie Patterson headed home after a fine cross from Reeves, Ryan Link then scored another long-range goal, and Rees completed the scoring after a pull back from Ryan Link.

Alex Chapman blasts home a goal for Edgehill Reserves in the 7-3 defeat of Filey Reserves Photo by Alec Coulson

The only sour point was striker Sean Exley injuring his ankle and he could miss the two cup finals they are in.

Men of the match for Edgehill were the Link brothers.

Jordan Scott scored Pier's goal, with Jason Prosser the man of the match

Itis Itis Rovers earned a 6-3 home win against Newlands.

Luke Jones notched a brace for Rovers, with Callum Gravestock, Curtis Ireland, Neil Forsyth and a 40-yard screamer from stand in goalkeeper Sam Pickard.

Kile Fields, with a 50-yard screamer, Dan Freer from the penalty spot and an effort from half-time sub Jonny Cordukes Junior, who was also man of the match, were the Newlands scorers.

Man of the match for the victors was Kaine Rennison at centre-back.

In Division Two, Edgehill Reserves claimed a 7-3 home win against Filey Town Reserves, who finished the game with 10 men due to injury.

Veteran Andy Noon, left-back Josh Pickin and Joseph Fergus all scored two goals apiece, but the goal of the game came from sub and usual keeper Alex Chapman scoring a great strike across the Town keeper into the side netting from 18 yards.

For Filey, Jonny Keable scored with a nice finish from the angle to reply to pull it back to 2-1, while captain Josh Richardson scored a stunning curling free-kick from 35 yards to make it 3-2.

Darren Clough caught the Edgehill keeper unaware with a goal from 50 yards to make it 4 3, but in the end Edgehill were too strong for 10-man Filey.

Man of the match for Filey was Brandon Catherall, who returned superbly after a knee injury. Alex Jordan also impressed in midfield.