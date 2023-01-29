Newlands earned a 5-0 win on the road at Fishburn Park on Friday night.

After a determined start from the young hosts, Christopher Pearson opened the scoring for the visitors on the half-hour mark with a penalty. Newlands then took charge, adding a second through Zak Hansen’s neat finish inside the penalty area.

Tommy Sutherland sealed the win after the break with a great turn and finish, Jacob Codling and Pearson adding the other two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newlands boss Dan Sheader said: “It was a solid team performance, man of the match was Sutherland on the right hand side of midfield.”

Edgehill defeat Itis Itis 2-0 on Friday night

For Academy it was a vast improvement on the away fixture earlier this season which saw them beaten 8-1.

Arthur Watson was the hosts’ man of the match, with special mentions for Ollie White and Zach Price.

Edgehill’s netted a hard-earned 2-0 win against Itis Itis Rovers at Pindar, the hosts playing more than an hour with 10 men after the 25th-minute dismissal of George Wilson.

On the hour mark debutant sub Neil Thomas laid the ball off to Sean Exley who slotted home, and he then added a second to seal the win.

Man of the match for Edgehill was veteran centre-back Gary Thomas.

Centre-backs Callum Gravestock and Connor Avision shared the Rovers man of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Pier won 4-1 at Seamer, the visitors racing into a 3-0 lead after only 10 minutes.

Jayden Rodgerson’s delightful cross found Ben Clarke who headed in the top corner from 10 yards out, then a Dec Richardson cross-shot found the top corner as well.

Then Mikey Hartnett was brought down in the box and Martin Cooper converted the penalty.

Seamer rallied after the 25-minute mark and Sam Ward pulled a goal back only for Pier to restore their three-goal advantage through a superb Richardson solo goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Rigg was man of the match for Pier, Martin Cooper impressed at centre-back as did the injured Sam Garnett who was the stand-in keeper.