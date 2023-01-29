Five-star Newlands net 5-0 victory at Fishburn Park Academy
Newlands claimed a 5-0 win at Eskdale School against Fishburn Park Academy in the Scarborough Football League on Friday night.
After a determined start from the young hosts, Christopher Pearson opened the scoring for the visitors on the half-hour mark with a penalty. Newlands then took charge, adding a second through Zak Hansen’s neat finish inside the penalty area.
Tommy Sutherland sealed the win after the break with a great turn and finish, Jacob Codling and Pearson adding the other two.
Newlands boss Dan Sheader said: “It was a solid team performance, man of the match was Sutherland on the right hand side of midfield.”
For Academy it was a vast improvement on the away fixture earlier this season which saw them beaten 8-1.
Arthur Watson was the hosts’ man of the match, with special mentions for Ollie White and Zach Price.
Edgehill’s netted a hard-earned 2-0 win against Itis Itis Rovers at Pindar, the hosts playing more than an hour with 10 men after the 25th-minute dismissal of George Wilson.
On the hour mark debutant sub Neil Thomas laid the ball off to Sean Exley who slotted home, and he then added a second to seal the win.
Man of the match for Edgehill was veteran centre-back Gary Thomas.
Centre-backs Callum Gravestock and Connor Avision shared the Rovers man of the match.
West Pier won 4-1 at Seamer, the visitors racing into a 3-0 lead after only 10 minutes.
Jayden Rodgerson’s delightful cross found Ben Clarke who headed in the top corner from 10 yards out, then a Dec Richardson cross-shot found the top corner as well.
Then Mikey Hartnett was brought down in the box and Martin Cooper converted the penalty.
Seamer rallied after the 25-minute mark and Sam Ward pulled a goal back only for Pier to restore their three-goal advantage through a superb Richardson solo goal.
Simon Rigg was man of the match for Pier, Martin Cooper impressed at centre-back as did the injured Sam Garnett who was the stand-in keeper.
Seamer’s man of the match was Oli Parker.