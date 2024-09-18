​Five-star Scarborough Athletic hit top form in FA Cup second qualifying round replay win against Dunston

Scarborough Athletic's Dom Tear puts the hosts 2-0 ahead in the first half of the 5-2 home win against Dunston in the FA Cup second qualifying round replay on Tuesday. PHOTOS BY WANDERING PHOTOGRAPHY

​Boro eased through to the third qualifying round of the FA Cup with a comfortable 5-2 home replay win against Dunston.

It was a terrific game, full of intricate passing moves, goalmouth action, near misses and goals, with five different Boro players getting on the scoresheet, writes Steve Adamson.

Bailey Gooda returned after his one-match suspension, but Alex Purver rested a knock picked up in the 1-1 draw at Dunston, and reserve team defender Nathan Heaton made his senior debut from the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boro made a dream start, going ahead in the third minute when Richie Bennett passed across the goalmouth for Kieran Weledji to side-foot home at the back post.

Alex Brown then surged forward and passed to Harry Green, who skipped past a defender, but Phil Turnbull blocked his shot.

Boro were rampant, an Alex Wiles shot on the turn was blocked by David Robinson, and a terrific through-ball from Mackenzie Maltby sent Bennett one-on-one with keeper Dan Lowson, who saved with his legs.

Gooda teed up Cam Wilson, whose curling 20-yard shot was tipped against the post by flying keeper Lowson, a Wiles pass sent Green clear, but he fired narrowly wide, and a fierce Wiles shot was blocked by Jude Swailes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunston defended well, but also created a few chances, a Dale Pearson shot was blocked by Maltby, Gooda blocked a Robinson strike, and Michael Pearson fired straight at Ryan Whitley.

Scarborough Athletic players celebrate Dom tear's goal in the win against Dunston in the FA Cup. PHOTOS BY WANDERING PHOTOGRAPHY

Boro doubled their lead when a superb ball forward from Wiles fed Tear, who neatly slotted under keeper Dowson, then a Wiles shot was smothered by Dowson, before Boro went 3-0 up when Wiles brushed past Turnbull, and calmly fired past Dowson.

Shortly before the interval Harvey Neary burst forward for the visitors, but was halted by a timely tackle from Boro skipper Gooda.

As in the first half, Boro were quickly off the mark after the break, going 4-0 up within two minutes, when a fabulous ball forward from Kieran Glynn towards Bennett was intercepted by a defender, who tried to pass back to his keeper, but Cam Wilson nipped in, and fired past Dowson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another terrific pass from Glynn sent Green racing clear, but Jon Crisp slid in with a superb tackle.

Sub Luke Rees scores the fifth goal against Dunston in the replay on Tuesday. PHOTOS BY WANDERING PHOTOGRAPHY

Dunston never gave up, Pearson flicked-on to Dan Turner, who shot narrowly wide, and another Turner shot was tipped over the bar by Boro keeper Whitley.

A long diagonal ball from Brown fell at the feet of Green, whose low shot produced a good diving save from Lowson.

The game was a great spectacle, both sides creating chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Tear strike was deflected over by Swailes, a Green effort was saved by Dowson at his near post, Glynn laid off to Tear, whose powerful shot was gathered by the keeper, and Lewis Maloney fired in two free kicks, the first hitting the four-man wall, and the second flew inches past the left-hand post.

For Dunston, a Robinson shot was charged down by Wiles, and Whitley held a Josh Gilchrist strike, before they pulled a goal back when Richard Coulson, on his 100th appearance for the club, fired into the bottom left corner.

Boro added a fifth goal through Luke Rees, who lashed a shot into the roof of the net following a Maloney free-kick, but Dunston grabbed a last gasp consolation, when a Crisp ball into the box was diverted inside the right-hand post by Sado Djalo.

BORO - Whitley, Weledji, Brown, Maltby (Heaton 73), Gooda(c), Glynn, Green, Tear (Rees 73), Bennett (Mulhern 61), Wiles (Maloney 61), Wilson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUNSTON - Lowson, Neary, McDonald (Crisp 46), Turnbull (Gilchrist 61), Swailes (Lowery 75), Walker, Turner, M.Pearson(c), Robson (Djalo 58), Robinson, D.Pearson (Coulson 66)

REFEREE - David Jones

GOALS - BORO - Kieran Weledji 3, Dom Tear 32, Alex Wiles 38, Cam Wilson 47, Luke Rees 85; DUNSTON - Richard Coulson 75, Sado Djalo 90

GOAL ATTEMPTS - BORO 21 (13 on target) DUNSTON 9 (4 on target)

CORNERS - BORO 6 DUNSTON 4

OFFSIDES - BORO 2 DUNSTON 3

YELLOW CARDS - DUNSTON - Dale Pearson, Richard Coulson

SCARBOROUGH NEWS BORO MAN OF MATCH - Kieran Glynn

ATTENDANCE - 770 (28 away)​