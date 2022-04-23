Five-star Scarborough Athletic see off Radcliffe to clinch place in NPL Premier Division play-offs

Scarborough Athletic skipper Michael Coulson celebrates his second goal Photos by Richard Ponter

The visitors played their part in a thrilling, action-packed game that got off to an explosive start with a goal after just 75 seconds, when Radcliffe skipper Matty Crothers scored direct from a left-wing corner, writes Steve Adamson.

But Boro, attacking the Shed end, were quickly back on level terms, as Luca Colville had a shot deflected wide, then soon after, a long-throw from Ash Jackson on the right found the head of Michael Coulson, who flicked his header beyond the keeper for an eighth minute leveller.

Coulson was in inspired form, and he connected with a through-ball from Colville before lobbing just over the bar, then Will Jarvis laid off to Lewis Maloney, who fired narrowly over.

Boro were playing some delightful football, and Ryan Watson shot wide, then Colville passed forward to Jarvis, whose low shot was well saved by Radcliffe keeper Jack McIntyre.

It wasn't all one-way though, as two further left-wing corners from Crothers caused problems, with Ryan Whitley having to palm one over the bar, and Kieran Weledji headed another clear.

Kieran Glynn went on a good run before passing to Watson, whose shot was blocked by John Pritchard, before Boro went ahead on 25 minutes when the ball dropped to Coulson from a long-throw from Jackson, and the Boro skipper skilfully netted with an acrobatic scissors kick.

Both Maloney and Colville then fired shots at visiting keeper McIntyre.

Two-goal hero Michael Coulson

Radcliffe also created chances, with Weledji foiling pacy striker Akpa-Akpro with a last-ditch tackle, Crothers shot wide of the left-hand post, and Akpa-Akpro fired against the post following a cross from George Mercer.

Early in the second half Boro keeper Whitley tipped over a Crothers free-kick, while Jarvis shot wide, and a Maloney free-kick was met with a flying one-handed save from Radcliffe keeper McIntyre.

Akpa-Akpro struck a fierce 30-yard shot that Whitley tipped over, before the visitors equalised on 63 minutes when Ben Rydel played a ball down the right-flank for Olly Thornley to smash home, then Will Thornton blocked a goal-bound shot from Jack Baxter.

It was an excellent game, with both sides looking for goals, and it was Boro who were the next to score, going 3-2 up on 69 minutes when Colville played a through-ball to Will Jarvis, who ran forward and flicked his shot past the keeper.

Michael Coulson's acrobatic second goal beats Radcliffe keeper Jack McIntyre

Five minutes later the referee penalised Pritchard for a foul on Watson, and Luca Colville took the spot-kick, placing his left-foot shot into the bottom right corner.

It became 5-2 on 79 minutes when a Maloney strike was saved by keeper McIntyre, but Jarvis followed up to slam in the rebound.

There could have been further goals, but Colville and Jarvis both shot narrowly wide, Jake Day had a header blocked, and Brad Plant had a shot tipped over.

At the final whistle both sides received a standing ovation after 90 minutes of non-stop action and entertainment from a truly fabulous game of football.

Boro fans and players congratulate Michael Coulson on his first goal

Every Boro player contributed to a great game, with Jarvis, Coulson, Thornton, Maloney and Glynn especially impressive.

BORO: Whitley, Weledji, Jackson, Maloney (Cadman 82), Thornton, Cogill, Jarvis, Watson (Plant 75), Coulson (Day 72), Glynn, Colville

MAN OF MATCH: Will Jarvis.