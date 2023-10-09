Five-star Whitby Fisherman’s Society Academy cruise to 5-0 derby win at Fishburn Park Academy

Kieran Wade makes it 2-0 to Whitby Fisherman's Society Academy at Fishburn Park Academy. PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELD

The Fishermen led 2-0 within 15 minutes thanks to goals from Bradley Dowson and man of the match Kieran Wade, writes Dan Lewis.

Dowson doubled his tally just before the break. Ryan Clarkson got the fourth and Wade his second to seal the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinnington returned to winning ways with a 2-1 success at Lealholm Reserves.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosts Fishburn Park Academy.

After a goalless first half, two quick goals from Jack Balderson and Charlie Hancock put Sinners clear, but Jack Sault pulled one back to make it a tight ending to the game.

Keeper Dougie Brewster earned the Sinners man of the match.

Rosedale won 5-4 at home against Union Rovers in the first division.

Union led 2-0 at half-time thanks to goals from Matty Jackson.

Bradley Dowson opens the scoring for the young Fishermen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second half Shaun Spozio pulled a goal back with a cracking finish, then Union went 4-1 up against the run of play as Jackson and then Jamie Allen netted.

Super-sub, and man of the match, Eddie Barnes then crossed to Spozio to make it 4-2, then a long clearance from keeper Adam Durrant fell to David Wilkinson to lob the keeper and Barnes popped up in the box to make it 4-4.

Ryan Hewison slotted home the winner for Rosedale in injury-time.

Man of the match for the visitors was keeper Stuart Corner.

Whitby Fishermen's Society Academy won 5-0.

Another thriller saw Kirkdale United triumph 5-4 at The Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts struck first through a Rich Tolliday penalty, then Brandon Neale beat his defender and lashed into the net for 2-0.

Just before half-time, Euan Surgenor set up Tom Kyte to make it 2-1 at half-time.

Valley made it 3-1 through Tolliday after a defensive mistake, but after fine work from man of the match Surgenor, Rob Galtrey’s superb left-foot scissor-kick flew into the corner to make it 3-2.

Kirkdale pushed on and an infield pass from Max Gold found Rob Galtrey and his long range shot flew in. Kirkdale were then caught sleeping and Valley made it 4-3 with a strike for Tolliday to round off his hat-trick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Campbell-Carter was brought down in the box by the keeper and Tom Hepton stepped up to make it 4-4 and set up a tense finish.

Galtrey stole possession, sprayed it to Gold on the left who found Moss, who went past two defenders then slotted home under the Valley keeper to seal a 5-4 win.

Stand-in keeper Taylor Plant was Valley’s man of the match.

Leaders Amotherby & Swinton surged to a 6-0 win at Ayton.

A double from Macauley Lacey, both set up by Oliver Towse, made it 2-0 at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Flinton made it three on 50 minutes after the Ayton keeper parried Towse’s shot. Flinton then picked out Lacey who completed his hat-trick. George Peirson and top scorer Matthew Bean rounded off the scoring with a goal apiece.

Snainton earned a 5-3 win at Bagby & Balk.

Tom Varey-Fletcher opened the scoring for the visitors after 15 minutes, and five minutes later Joe Milner made it 2-0 from a tight angle.

Varey-Fletcher scrambled in his second from a cross by Regan Hewitt.

A Ben Rushworth double after the break brought Bagby back into it but Rob Holt headed in a Liam Cooper cross to make it 4-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cooper scored the fifth to secure the win, Bagby hit a third through man of the match Jake Duncalf.

Thornton-le-Dale drew 2-2 at home to Wombleton Wanderers.

Jack Sawdon and John Lay put Dale 2-0 up but goals from Dan Marshall and David Thompson earned Wanderers a point.