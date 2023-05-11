Flamborough Juniors under-sevens make sparkling return to action in Scarborough Minor League

Flamborough Under-7s

The under-sevens team had a fantastic first season playing local teams in the Scarborough & District Minor Football League.

There were many highs as they beat strong teams such as Scarborough Athletic and Heslerton, as well as strong performances against this year’s under-sevens tournament winners Yorkshire Coast, who they played last weekend in a thrilling seven-goal game.

Manager Kyle Robson said: “It’s been a massive job getting the club up and running again.

Flamborough Under-7s in action in the Scarborough & District Minor League action.

"It all started with my son wanting to play football, so I started training in May 2021 on Saturday mornings to see how much interest there would be.

"Things then started to speed up last summer and we needed so much sorting, but we got there. We have such a great group of players who have become great friends on and off the pitch.

“We would like to thank: The Victoria Working Men’s Club Flamborough who provided lights for the astroturf refurbishments, as well as running raffles so we could raise much needed funds, the members of the Victoria Working Men’s Club, who bought so many raffle tickets, electrician Mike Maltby who fitted the lights as part of the astroturf refurbishments, Jon Hodgson who purchased Training tops, medals for the presentation, and sand as part of the astroturf refurbishments, John Shelly of Reliable Roofing Yorkshire who provided the football kits, and parents of all the players who provided raffle prizes and for getting up on a Sunday morning to drive all around Scarborough.

“We are looking forward to the future and will be playing in the Minor League in September as under-eights. We are always looking for new players so if you are interested in your child playing football contact secretary Martin Robson 07771875553.”