Flamborough net shock Right Car East Riding County League Junior Cup 1-0 win against Skirlaugh

Bridlington Spa, purple shirts, won 6-2 on the road at Sutton United

Josh Wood scored the crucial goal in a cup-tie played at Bridlington Town’s Queensgate ground, the Division Three side pulled off a cup giant-killing thanks to an excellent all-round team performance.

Elliott Traves was named as the man of the match for Boro, who return to Right Car East Riding County League Division Three action at home to promotion rivals Market Weighton Town this Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridlington Rovers’ hopes of challenging for promotion from Division One were dented by their 4-2 loss at home to AFC North last weekend.

Substitutes Alfie Regan and Jake Lister scored consolation goals for the home side.

Rovers will look to return to winning ways

Division Two leaders Bridlington Rovers Millau maintained their unbeaten record with a 5-1 home win against Gilberdyke Phoenix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hot-shot Billy Tyler led the way with a brace of goals, with Jack Sunley, Austen Wiles and Jay Wallace also on target for the home side.

Man of the match was awarded to Rich Barnes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millau play host to Reckitts Reserves this Saturday.

Third-placed Bridlington Spa maintained their promotion push with a superb 6-2 away win against Sutton United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man of the match Adam Naylor and Tom Coates scored two goals apiece for the visitors, with Oliver Brown and Sam Clarke also getting their names on the scoresheet.

Spa, who are only two points behind second-placed Little Driffield AFC but with a game in hand, are at home to basement club Hull United AFC Development this coming Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridlington Rovers Pandas slipped to a 7-1 loss at Division Four leaders AFC Skirlaugh Seniors last weekend.

The Pandas are set to play at home to Cottingham this Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad