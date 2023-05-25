News you can trust since 1882
Flamborough secure promotion, Bridlington Spa miss out after Haltemprice loss

Flamborough FC and Bridlington Spa experienced mixed fortunes in the Right Car East Riding County Football League last weekend, Boro being handed promotion by a conceded game and Spa losing to miss out on promotion.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 25th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Bridlington Rovers Millau will be going for a cup treble in Saturday's League Junior Cup final at Queensgate, 12noon ko.Bridlington Rovers Millau will be going for a cup treble in Saturday's League Junior Cup final at Queensgate, 12noon ko.
On Thursday Goole United Reserves conceded Saturday’s home game against Flamborough in Division Three, which was set to decide the second promotion slot in the division.

The three points awarded confirmed Boro as the runners-up in Division Three, just three points behind champions Market Weighton Town.

Bridlington Spa’s Division Three promotion dream was finally extinguished by their 3-1 loss at rivals Haltemprice on Saturday afternoon.

Tom Coats scored the consolation goal for Spa, set up by Bailey Chapman.

The loss means Haltemprice secured promotion as runners-up in the division behind champions Bridlington Rovers Millau.

Spa are scheduled to complete their season at home to Haltemprice this Saturday.

Bridlington Town are once again hosting all of the Right Car East Riding County League's finals at their Queensgate Stadium.

The final two of the league’s four cup finals will be held on Saturday, May 27, and are as follows: East Riding County League Junior Cup - Midday kick-off – Bridlington Rovers Millau versus Gilberdyke Phoenix and HE Dean Cup - 3pm kick-off – Skirlaugh versus South Cave United Reserves.

Millau, who defeated Bridlington Spa in the East Riding County FA Junior Country Cup final as well as winning the league title, will be looking to wrap up a league and cup treble with a win against Gilberdyke Phoenix this weekend.

Spectators are invited to come along to support the teams and enjoy the occasion. Refreshments and food are available throughout the afternoon.

Bridlington Rovers Pandas won 5-2 at Hedon Rangers Academy in Division Four on Saturday.

Jay Smith-Colley scored twice for the Pandas, with Billy Ripley, Joe Pilmoor and Brodie Sedman (penalty) also on target.

In Division Five, Seaside United lost 5-0 at home to East Yorkshire United.

