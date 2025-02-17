Flying start seals win for leaders Edgehill at Langtoft

Edgehill, who are sponsored by Daddy Daycare, powered to a 7-0 home win against Langtoft on Saturday to take top spot in Championship North.

With Bridlington Spa losing 2-1 at Flamborough, the win for Edgehill moved into pole position a point ahead of Spa, with four games in hand on the second-placed side.

An excellent first half settled this game for the home team as Edgehill ran into a 6-0 lead.

Billy Logan grabbed a first-half hat-trick, Joe Gallagher with a double and Ryan Link scored.

Eastfield beat Aldbrough United

The second half was a different story with Langtoft creating numerous chances but found Martin Cappleman in great form to deny them a goal they deserved.

Late on veteran Liam Cooper made it 7-0 with a fine finish from close range.

Kez Link claimed Edgehill’s man of the match with a solid display from left-back.

Edgehill are set to return to cup action this coming Saturday as they face a very tough game as they head to Premiership leaders Goole United in the Right Car East Riding County League Senior Cup third round.

Newby earned a 2-1 home win against a depleted Newlands.

The visitors opened the scoring after only 30 seconds through debutant Brandon Payne, and were the better team in the first half.

Newby started to take control after the interval, attacking at will, while Newlands were dangerous on the break.

Cam MacDonald struck a goal either side of half-time to secure the win.

Newby’s man of the match award was shared by Archie Pickup, Jack Mallen and MacDonald.

Newlands star men were centre-half Matt Stanley and midfielder Joe Hakings.

Seamer Sports carried on their fine form with a 2-0 win at Scalby.

In a very close game with some great battles, John Clifford and Sonny Oxley came close for the home side in first half.

Zac Hastie and Finlay Sayers, on his senior debut, after moving up from Under-16s football, were on target for the visitors.

Taylor Plant was the man of the match for Seamer, while the Scalby star men were Max Tadman and Brad Smith.

Scalby will look to bounce back at home to Newlands this Saturday.

AFC Eastfield moved into the quarter-finals of the Harold Robinson Memorial Cup with a 2-1 home success against Division Four rivals Aldbrough United.

Both teams carried on from their encounter the previous week in the league in an evenly-contested battle but it was the away team who opened the scoring in the first half following some indecisive defending.

Chris Sowray hit the crossbar and Kian Drury produced a series of saves to keep the score to 1-0 at half-time.

Midway through the second half Sowray equalised and within three minutes he added a second goal.

Man of the match Drury pulled off more vital saves throughout the second half and towards the end of the game AFC Eastfield missed several opportunities to add to the scoreline.

AFC Eastfield will host AFC Tickton in the quarter-final next month.​