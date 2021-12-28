Former Boro striker James Walshaw celebrates a goal during his time with the Seadogs.

The new management team of Jas Colliver and Mark Ward have now taken over, the win on Monday helping them move back up to seventh in the table.

After the game Killock said: "I thought the lads were brilliant.

"Obviously we went ahead then Wally decided to miss a penalty otherwise it might have been a bit more comfortable.

Ross Killock in action during his time with Scarborough Athletic.

"In the first half I thought we were miles the better team, but we came out and conceded two quick goals and you thought here we go again. But the lads showed great character and desire to want to get back in the game and we deserved it. With the number of chances it could have been more.

"Over the last week when me and Wally have been taking it the players have shown real commitment to it.

"I didn't think they would fold, but you worry on a heavy pitch like that you're going to get the chances, but a couple of great bits of play and we managed to stick them in the back of the net, which we haven't been doing."