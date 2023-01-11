News you can trust since 1882
Former Boro defender Paddy Miller eager to kick-off again with Ossett United after coming out of retirement

Former Scarborough Athletic defender Paddy Miller is eager to get back outonto the football pitch after coming out of retirement to sign forOssett United.

By Andy Bloomfield
Paddy Miller, right, celebrates with Bryan Hughes as Boro seal the NCEL Premier title
Miller previously briefly played for Ossett Town and retired in 2019 after non-league success with Boro, Tadcaster, Farsley and Hyde, writes Tony Harber.

He enjoyed three promotions in his time, including with Boro in 2012-13. He also scored a first half hat-trick in his final match before retiring.

But having got the hunger back for football the 33-year-old has been training with Ossett in the last few weeks to gain fitness and is now ready to get back out onto the pitch on a match day.

Paddy Miller during his time with Boro
Miller said: “After hanging the boots up back in 2019, I’m looking forward to putting them back on.

"After being to several training sessions and having numerous chats with the gaffer I still feel fit enough to help the management team and players achieve their targets and ambitions for the season when required and be available to play.

"Also, I did promise Brownie (David Brown) if I did ever come out of retirement I would join him. So he reminded me of that!”

Ossett manager Grant Black added: “Not much needs to be said about Paddy, everyone knows about him having been around this level andabove for many years.

Paddy Miller in pre-season action for Boro against Eastfield

"He can play both left-back and centre-back and has experience winning titles at this level and being successful and he will bring that to us.

"Over the last few weeks whilst training with us it looks like he’s never been away from the game and I’m absolutely buzzing to get him on board.”

