Paddy Miller, right, celebrates with Bryan Hughes as Boro seal the NCEL Premier title

Miller previously briefly played for Ossett Town and retired in 2019 after non-league success with Boro, Tadcaster, Farsley and Hyde, writes Tony Harber.

He enjoyed three promotions in his time, including with Boro in 2012-13. He also scored a first half hat-trick in his final match before retiring.

But having got the hunger back for football the 33-year-old has been training with Ossett in the last few weeks to gain fitness and is now ready to get back out onto the pitch on a match day.

Paddy Miller during his time with Boro

Miller said: “After hanging the boots up back in 2019, I’m looking forward to putting them back on.

"After being to several training sessions and having numerous chats with the gaffer I still feel fit enough to help the management team and players achieve their targets and ambitions for the season when required and be available to play.

"Also, I did promise Brownie (David Brown) if I did ever come out of retirement I would join him. So he reminded me of that!”

Ossett manager Grant Black added: “Not much needs to be said about Paddy, everyone knows about him having been around this level andabove for many years.

Paddy Miller in pre-season action for Boro against Eastfield

"He can play both left-back and centre-back and has experience winning titles at this level and being successful and he will bring that to us.

