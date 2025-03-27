Former Bridlington Town skipper Lee Harper takes on role as club’s new Football Pathway Manager

Cam Connelly is one of the most recent players to have moved up through the ranks to make it into the Town first team. Photo by TCF Photography

​​Former Bridlington Town skipper Lee Harper has returned to the club as their new Football Pathway Manager as part of the club’s merge with Bridlington CYP.

The former Town captain, who played around 250 games and scored around 70 goals, is delighted to return to the Seasiders.

He said: “I was that 10-year-old lad peering over the fence where the clubhouse now stands, thinking I would love to pull that Brid Town shirt on one day, and luckily for me I managed to do that, and to be given the opportunity to return to the club was a dream come true.

“Along with the existing teams, my job is to grow the club’s teams and create a pathway for local boys and girls, to stay within the club and eventually progress to their respective first teams or hopefully to bigger and better things outside of Bridlington.

“It’s not a case of cherry picking the best players in and around the area, it’s a case of giving children and adults the opportunity, from the under-7s to our walking football team, to pull on the red Bridlington Town jersey and be part of the club and the wider community.

“In all my years supporting and playing for the club, it has been all about the first team and how they were doing, whereas Dan Rogers (chairman) and Gavin Branton (CEO) have brought a new vision to the club, by joining forces with Bridlington CYP and offering everyone the chance to play for Brid Town in whatever capacity.

“In recent years we have seen local players like Chris Jenkinson, Jake Day, Billy Ripley, Coby Scotter, Ryan Bemrose and Cam Connelly all progress through Bridlington’s junior teams and onto the first team set up, and by creating the pathway, we will hopefully see that trend continue.”

Branton added: “This is a crucial role for the progression of Town both on and off the field. Lee will empower all players in the town and surrounding areas to reach their potential regardless of age or gender. He will also enable those players to have the best coaching possible by upskilling those coaches already in place or who aspire to be involved.

“I have known Lee for 20 years, he is a Town legend and has enormous respect from those in football in the town through his links with CYP and Rangers. I will be working closely with Lee and offering support as required. I look forward to working with Lee and wish him well.”​