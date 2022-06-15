Former England youth international Bradley Fewster signs new one-year contract with Whitby Town

The former England youth international joined the Seasiders from Blyth Spartans in 2018, scoring a brace on his debut in a 4-1 win against Basford United, writes Liam Ryder.

He has been in good scoring form for Whitby in the Northern Premier League Premier Division since, however a serious injury sustained at 1874 Northwich in the Emirates FA Cup in 2019 hampered his progress.

Fewster netted 11 times in all competitions last season, making him the club's second top scorer after Jacob Hazel.

Joint-manager Nathan Haslam said: "We know Brad can do a lot better than he did last season, but Hazel probably took a bit away from him being the main man.

"As far as a footballer goes and the position he plays he's one of the best I've seen in non-league for what he actually does.

"For me, it's a big season for Brad. I think he'll excel and the players we've brought in will all help him because it's ammunition. I think we're in for a massive season from Brad Fewster."