Former Middlesbrough defender Andre Bennett signs for Whitby Town

Full-back Bennett returns to the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull after making a solitary appearance against Mickleover in 2020 before the season was halted due to the pandemic, writes Paul Connolly.

Most recently with Sunderland RCA, Bennett will go straight into the squad for Town’s North Riding Senior FA Cup tie away at Boro Rangers on Wednesday.

Blues boss Nathan Haslam said: "He's a player I've worked with ever since he left Middlesbrough.

"I had him at Bishop Auckland and Whitley Bay, technically he's very good and has a footballing brain.

"He knows everything about me and how I work, what my expectations are, so it's an opportunity for Andre to come in and do well.