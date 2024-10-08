Former Leeds United star Jon Newsome is heading to the Yorkshire Coast for a sportsman's event in aid of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance

​Former Leeds United defender Jon Newsome is heading to the Yorkshire Coast for a special sportsman’s event in aid of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

​An Afternoon with Jon Newsome is being arranged by Leeds United fan Graham ‘Smiggy’ Smith and will take place during the November international break on Saturday November 16.

It is set to take place in Graham’s Leeds United-themed bar ‘The Scratching Shed’ at Meadowbeck Holiday Cottages, which is situated opposite the Flask on the A171 Scarborough/Whitby Road.

Newsome was a key figure in Leeds’ 1992 First Division title-winning run in, scoring in the title clinching match against Sheffield United and will share behind-the-scenes stories from his playing days, offering unique insights into his time at Elland Road and his football career.

There will also be an appearance by ex-Leeds United physio Alan Sutton and the event will be hosted by comedian Pete Emmett who has starred in previous events in Scarborough with Ian Harte and Brian Deane.

Organiser Graham is a long time fundraiser for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and has raised thousands of pounds over the years hosting a number of fundraisers and charity bike rides and all proceeds for the event will go direct to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Limited tickets are available and can be purchased by contacting Graham on 07970471117 or [email protected] and online on skiddle.com