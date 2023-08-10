News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Former Middlesbrough Academy midfielder Alfie Doherty signs for Whitby Town

Whitby Town have completed the signing of former Middlesbrough Academy midfielder Alfie Doherty.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 10th Aug 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read
Whitby Town newsWhitby Town news
Whitby Town news

The 19-year-old agile and technical midfielder joins the Seasiders following a successful trial in Tuesday's friendly against Redcar, a fixture which saw him net Whitby's fourth in their 9-0 win.

Hailing from Guisborough, Alfie was part of the Boro Academy from the age of nine up until his release this summer.

Towards the latter part of his 10-year Middlesbrough career, Doherty spent brief spells out on loan with Hebburn Town and Marske United.

Related topics:Whitby TownDohertyWhitbyMiddlesbroughSeasidersHebburn Town