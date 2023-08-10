Former Middlesbrough Academy midfielder Alfie Doherty signs for Whitby Town
Whitby Town have completed the signing of former Middlesbrough Academy midfielder Alfie Doherty.
The 19-year-old agile and technical midfielder joins the Seasiders following a successful trial in Tuesday's friendly against Redcar, a fixture which saw him net Whitby's fourth in their 9-0 win.
Hailing from Guisborough, Alfie was part of the Boro Academy from the age of nine up until his release this summer.
Towards the latter part of his 10-year Middlesbrough career, Doherty spent brief spells out on loan with Hebburn Town and Marske United.