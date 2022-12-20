News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Former Middlesbrough defender Andre Bennett signs for Whitby Town

Whitby Town have completed the signing of defender Andre Bennett.

By Andy Bloomfield
15 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 10:41am
Former Middlesbrough defender Andre Bennett signs for Whitby Town
Former Middlesbrough defender Andre Bennett signs for Whitby Town

Full-back Bennett returns to the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull after making a solitary appearance against Mickleover in 2020 before the season was halted due to the pandemic, writes Paul Connolly.

Most recently with Sunderland RCA, Bennett will go straight into the squad for Town’s North Riding Senior FA Cup tie away at Boro Rangers on Wednesday.

Hide Ad

Blues boss Nathan Haslam said: "He's a player I've worked with ever since he left Middlesbrough.

"I had him at Bishop Auckland and Whitley Bay, technically he's very good and has a footballing brain.

Most Popular

"He knows everything about me and how I work, what my expectations are, so it's an opportunity for Andre to come in and do well.

"With Soni [Fergus] being out for as long as he is, he's got a chance to do well and secure a deal with us."

Nathan HaslamWhitby TownMiddlesbrough