Former Scarborough Athletic and Scarborough FC stars set to clash at Legends Game

Scarborough Legends v SAFC Legends in action in 2022. Photo by Richard Ponter

Entry will be through the clubhouse entrance only, from 2pm, and costs £3 including a raffle ticket. Under-12s can watch for free.

Valley Bar Seadogs will be in the clubhouse with a wide array of brilliant shirts in their shirt sale.

The Scarborough FC Legends squad, managed by Jamie Mitchell, will include Kevin Martin, Danny Brunton, Paul Ellender, Lee Whittington, Denny Ingram, Mark Hotte, Jamie Mitchell, Chris Tate, Mike McNaughton, Steve French, Ged Dalton, Tom Slade, Darren Foreman, Alex Willgrass, Paddy Atkinson and Chris Hooper