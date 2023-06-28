News you can trust since 1882
Former Scarborough Athletic and Scarborough FC stars set to clash at Legends Game

Supporters will be able to catch up with former Scarborough FC and Scarborough Athletic players at the Legends Game at The Flamingo Land Stadium this Saturday, 3pm kick-off.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 28th Jun 2023, 14:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST
Scarborough Legends v SAFC Legends in action in 2022. Photo by Richard PonterScarborough Legends v SAFC Legends in action in 2022. Photo by Richard Ponter
Entry will be through the clubhouse entrance only, from 2pm, and costs £3 including a raffle ticket. Under-12s can watch for free.

Valley Bar Seadogs will be in the clubhouse with a wide array of brilliant shirts in their shirt sale.

The Scarborough FC Legends squad, managed by Jamie Mitchell, will include Kevin Martin, Danny Brunton, Paul Ellender, Lee Whittington, Denny Ingram, Mark Hotte, Jamie Mitchell, Chris Tate, Mike McNaughton, Steve French, Ged Dalton, Tom Slade, Darren Foreman, Alex Willgrass, Paddy Atkinson and Chris Hooper

Darren France is in charge of the Scarborough Athletic Legends squad, which will include David Bramley, Tommy Adams, Mark Hume, Scott Phillips, Darren Phillips, Richard Medcalf, Nathan Peat, Anthony Bowsley, Paul Wilkinson, David Brown, Eddy Birch, Tom Claisse, Joe Lamplough, Daz Winter, Graham Botham, Brooke France and Dean Lisles.

