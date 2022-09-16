Former Scarborough Athletic boss Rudy Funk confirmed as Pickering Town's new manager

Rudy Funk has taken over as Pickering Town boss

T he Pikes parted company with their previous manager – and former Boro coach – Steve Roberts earlier this month, with coaches Tony Hackworth and Ged Dalton, both former Scarborough FC players, taking charge of first-team duties in the interim.

Funk has achieved seven promotions during his managerial career. one at Teversal, three at Rainworth, one at Scarborough Athletic and two at AFC Mansfield.

He took Rainworth, AFC Mansfield and Scarborough to the EvoStik Northern Premier League.

Funk’s first game in charge sees the Pikes play host to Penrith in the Northern League on Saturday, 3pm kick-off.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...