Former Scarborough Athletic boss Rudy Funk confirmed as Pickering Town's new manager

Pickering Town have confirmed former Scarborough Athletic boss Rudy Funk as their new manager.
T he Pikes parted company with their previous manager – and former Boro coach – Steve Roberts earlier this month, with coaches Tony Hackworth and Ged Dalton, both former Scarborough FC players, taking charge of first-team duties in the interim.
Funk has achieved seven promotions during his managerial career. one at Teversal, three at Rainworth, one at Scarborough Athletic and two at AFC Mansfield.
He took Rainworth, AFC Mansfield and Scarborough to the EvoStik Northern Premier League.
Funk’s first game in charge sees the Pikes play host to Penrith in the Northern League on Saturday, 3pm kick-off.
The Cumbrian visitors are rooted to the bottom of the Division One table so 15th-placed Pickering will be aiming to net three points to build on their previous result, a 2-1 win at home to Thornaby on September 6.