Former Scarborough Athletic loan star Max Wright signs for League Two side Harrogate Town

Winger Max Wright during his loan spell with Boro

Versatile former Grimsby attacker Wright was unveiled by the Sulphurites on Wednesday afternoon having impressed boss Simon Weaver during a spell on trial at Wetherby Road, writes Rhys Howell.

Wright was a fans' favourite for Boro Wright scored 15 goals in 44 matches while on loan for Boro during the 2017-18 season with the Flamingo Land Stadium club, helping them gain promotion to the NPL Premier Division.

The 24-year-old has featured in all three of the his new club’s three pre-season friendlies, operating to good effect down both flanks and in a more central role.

And his performances against higher-division Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town have persuaded Harrogate to offer him a permanent deal despite the injury problems at Grimsby which resulted in his release from Blundell Park at the end of 2021/22.

But, having got himself in shape in time to persuade Weaver to take an extended look at him this summer, he is aiming to get the Wetherby Road faithful off their seats during the 2022/23 campaign.

“I want to bring excitement on the pitch,” Wright said.

“I like to go out and drive at people. I’m very attacking and always look to get the ball into the box.

Max Wright races forward during his successful spell with Scarborough Athletic

“I want to play as many games as possible, help the team keep clean-sheets and score as many goals as possible, while helping out setting up as many goals as I can.

“This is a massive change, but one I think is for the better for me. I’m really excited to see what I can do for Harrogate. I’ve enjoyed all of my three games here so far and thankfully it has been enough to earn a contract.”

Wright joined his hometown club Grimsby at the age of 10, progressing through the Mariners' youth system and penning a first professional deal in 2016.