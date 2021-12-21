Ross Killock in action for Boro against Matlock.

NPL Division East side United are looking for a new first team manager after Benn departed the club following the disappointing 3-1 defeat to Pontefract Collieries.

Benn guided Ossett into a top four spot in the early months of the 2021-22 season, but a recent poor run has seen them drop out of the play-off places.

United chairman James Rogers explained: "“It is with regret that Wayne Benn and the club mutually agreed to part company with immediate effect.

James Walshaw in action for Boro.

"Wayne leaves with our thanks for his tireless work at Ingfield since his appointment in November 2019, joining the club at a very difficult time off the field. We would also like to thank Andy Hayward and Jay Mellor as key members of Wayne’s management team.

"The season started well and the playing squad has been invested in further, but a down turn of results, and performances have led to the decision to make a change to the management structure.

"We will now undertake a thorough process to appoint a new manager and welcome applications from interested parties. Anyone interested please email is at [email protected]

"Whilst we recruit a new manager we have tasked senior players Ross Killock and James Walshaw to take temporary charge.”

Caretaker bosses Walshaw and Killock have quickly got to grips with their new roles, having spoken to each member of the squad as well as looking to bring in some new faces to strengthen ahead of the next game at Tadcaster Albion on Monday (kick-off 1pm).