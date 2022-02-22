Declan Bacon in action for Alfreton in 2018

Bacon, who, joined Boro on loan from Alfreton Town in November 2018 and played five games (three of these as sub), has set his sights on promotion after joining Liversedge, writes Kieran Archer and Tony Harber.

The forward has arrived from Gainsborough to boost Sedge’s firepower for the run-in as they battle Marske United for the championship. Bridlington Town are battling to beat the drop from the same division.

They already have central strikers Joe Walton and Gavin Allott on their books with both having notched almost 30 goals between them this season, but Bacon’s arrival will ensure plenty of competition for places and provide top quality cover if there should be any injuries in the coming weeks.

The 26-year-old forward says that wanting a promotion on his CV and the ambition at Liversedge FC to develop the club were both factors in his decision to sign.

Bacon started out at Bottesford Town in the Northern Counties East League and scored 45 goals in the 2016/17 season, which earned him a move to the National League North with Alfreton Town.

He had loan spells from Alfreton with Boro and Mickleover, before signing for Gainsborough Trinity on a permanent deal.

On signing for Sedge from the NPL Premier Division Club, Bacon said: “I’m buzzing to join.

“We’re top of the league at the moment so I just want to come in and do my bit to keep us there, chip in with a few goals and get that buzz again for every Saturday.”

“I want a promotion on my CV. It would be brilliant if I could do that at Liversedge.

“The club as whole looks to be progressing in the right direction, they have great ambitions. I just want to be a part of that really.”

Asked to describe his style of play, Bacon said: “I’m a traditional number nine.

“I like to try and get in behind the defence, I have a bit of pace.

“So that’s my game, hitting the back line, getting in, and scoring goals really.”

Bacon could make his debut this Saturday when Liversedge face another testing game at home to third-placed Cleethorpes Town who have been in good form in 2022.