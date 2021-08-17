Former Scarborough FC chairman Malcolm Reynolds passes away
Former Scarborough FC chairman Malcolm Reynolds has passed away.
Tuesday, 17th August 2021
Updated
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 2:12 pm
Reynolds became chairman of Scarborough FC in 2001, and was in charge for the FA Cup run which ended in their 1-0 fourth round loss at home to Premier League giants Chelsea in January 2004, with Ian Scobbie taking over from him a couple of years later.
Scarborough Athletic tweeted: "It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of former Scarborough FC chairman Malcolm Reynolds.
"Everyone at Scarborough Athletic would like to send their deepest condolences to Malcolm’s family and friends."