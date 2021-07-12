Former Scarborough FC striker Ernie Moss dies aged 71

Former Scarborough FC striker Ernie Moss has sadly passed away at the age of 71.

By Andy Bloomfield
Monday, 12th July 2021, 1:30 pm
Updated Monday, 12th July 2021, 1:30 pm
Ernie Moss scores for Chesterfield in October 1984 in a 3-1 win against Hereford

He played for Scarborough FC in their first season in the Football League, scoring four times in his 23 appearances.

Much-loved Ernie, Chesterfield’s all-time record goalscorer, had dementia and had been living in a care home.

His family believe his dementia was caused by him repeatedly heading a football during his career in the 60s, 70s and 80s. The Moss family have long campaigned for more research to be done into the links of heading a football and dementia.

Ernie had three spells at the Spireites, scoring 192 goals in more than 500 appearances.

Scarborough FCChesterfieldFootball LeagueSpireites