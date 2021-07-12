Former Scarborough FC striker Ernie Moss dies aged 71

Ernie Moss scores for Chesterfield in October 1984 in a 3-1 win against Hereford

He played for Scarborough FC in their first season in the Football League, scoring four times in his 23 appearances.

Much-loved Ernie, Chesterfield’s all-time record goalscorer, had dementia and had been living in a care home.

His family believe his dementia was caused by him repeatedly heading a football during his career in the 60s, 70s and 80s. The Moss family have long campaigned for more research to be done into the links of heading a football and dementia.