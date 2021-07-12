Former Scarborough FC striker Ernie Moss dies aged 71
Former Scarborough FC striker Ernie Moss has sadly passed away at the age of 71.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 1:30 pm
Updated
Monday, 12th July 2021, 1:30 pm
He played for Scarborough FC in their first season in the Football League, scoring four times in his 23 appearances.
Much-loved Ernie, Chesterfield’s all-time record goalscorer, had dementia and had been living in a care home.
His family believe his dementia was caused by him repeatedly heading a football during his career in the 60s, 70s and 80s. The Moss family have long campaigned for more research to be done into the links of heading a football and dementia.
Ernie had three spells at the Spireites, scoring 192 goals in more than 500 appearances.