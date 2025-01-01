Former Seadog Aidan Rutledge returns to earn Spennymoor a New Year’s Day draw at Scarborough Athletic

Boro were pegged back to a 1-1 home draw by Spennymoor on New Year's Day. Photo by Zach Forster

​A fifth successive draw between Boro and Spennymoor Town, as the teams played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at a bitterly cold Scarborough Sports Village on New Year’s Day.

Talisman Alex Purver was back after missing the last two Boro games, while the visitors had two ex-Boro loanees, Olly Dyson and Aidan Rutledge in their squad, writes Steve Adamson.

Despite strong wind and driving rain for much of the first half, both sides played some good football and created chances, but defences were on top.

Jack Waldron and Dom Tear linked up well for Boro down the right, and Tear was halted by a strong Dyson tackle as he raced into the box, then Richie Bennett fed Harry Green, who cut in from the left and crossed into the goalmouth, Michael Ledger scrambling the ball away.

For Town, a Rob Ramshaw pass sent skipper Glen Taylor in on goal, but the outstanding Kieran Weledji slid in to clear as he was about to shoot, and Taylor sent a shot wide.

Boro dictated play for long periods, Weledji scooped a shot over, a fabulous ball to Tear from Will Thornton was hacked clear by Dyson, a fierce Tear strike was blocked by Reece Staunton, and the lively Luca Colville dinked a shot narrowly over.

Ramshaw burst forward for Town, but Purver’s tackle averted the danger, and Fin Shrimpton fired into the chest of Ryan Whitley, with another Shrimpton shot flashing wide.

The visitors were then foiled by a super reflex save from Whitley, who got down to block a close-range shot from Corey McKeown. Further Boro chances saw Alex Wiles volley wide, Bennett fired straight at keeper Brad James, who also saved at the feet of Green, then dived to push away a Colville strike.

Spennymoor probably shaded possession in the second half, as both sides continued to create chances. Michael Duckworth, who had had a terrific game for Boro, blocked a stinging shot from Taylor, Ramshaw flashed a volley inches over the bar, and a Dyson corner was headed into the arms of Whitley by Ledger. Then Taylor’s 25-yard left-foot strike was tipped round the post by Whitley.

Boro attacks saw the hard working Bennett flick his header wide from a Colville cross and a Purver shot was deflected wide by Ben Beals.

Boro took the lead on 78 minutes when Lewis Maloney’s left-wing corner to the back post was powerfully headed home by Colville, but Spennymoor quickly fought back.

Staunton cut in from the left and fired wide, before they drew level within three minutes of going behind, when Will Harris crossed from the left, and Rutledge ghosted in behind Duckworth, to slam inside the back post.

Both sides had late chances to snatch a win, Rutledge chested down before smashing his shot wide for the visitors, while for Boro, a Bennett shot was blocked by Beals, a Weledji header was deflected wide by Staunton, and in the last minute, Bennett bundled a Duckworth cross over the bar.

BORO - Whitley, Waldron, Duckworth, Weledji, Thornton (c), Purver, Green (King 85), Tear (Maloney 60), Bennett, Wiles (Glynn 81), Colville. subs not used - Bancroft, Wilson.

SPENNYMOOR - James, Staunton, Beals, Taylor (c), Dyson, Ramshaw, Ledger, Shrimpton, Mondial (Harris 62), McKeown (Rutledge 74), Dolan (Ross 46). subs not used - Johnson, McGinley

REFEREE - Jack Hall

GOALS - BORO - Luca Colville 78 SPENNYMOOR - Aidan Rutledge 81

GOAL ATTEMPTS - BORO 12 (3 on target) SPENNYMOOR 13 (5 on target)

CORNERS - BORO 6 SPENNYMOOR 4

OFFSIDES - BORO 0 SPENNYMOOR 3

YELLOW CARDS - BORO- Richie Bennett, Luca Colville

BORO MAN OF MATCH - (Match Sponsors) - Alex Purver (Scarborough News) - Kieran Weledji.

ATTENDANCE - 1,546 (76 away).