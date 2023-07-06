Former skipper Pete Davidson has re-joined Brid Town.

The first new signing revealed this week was former captain Pete Davidson, while also returning are midfielder Tom Algar and Ellis Barkworth, who can play anywhere in defence or holding midfield.

The fourth signing is midfielder Max Ezard, who has been released by York City Under-19s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Algar, who was on loan at Brid from York U19s end of last season but has been released, like Elgar, so the Seasiders have signed him.

New skipper James Williamson confirms his new deal to stay with Bridlington Town Football Club for the 2023-24 season.

Barkworth also re-joins having left the club after the 2021/22 season.

The departure of last season’s captain Jack Griffin to join former Brid Town boss Mike Thompson at Bottesford last week meant that the Seasiders needed a new skipper.

This saw the first name on the retained list announced as defender James Williamson, who will wear the captain’s armband for next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town also announced that defender Jack Bulless and Andy Norfolk have signed on for another season with the Seasiders.

Midfielder Norfolk will also continue his role as assistant manager.

Hot-shot Lewis Dennison is another key name on the retained list, as he picked up the Players' and Supporters' Player of the Season awards and finished the 2023/24 campaign as the club's top scorer with 17 goals.

Experienced right-back or midfielder Matty Dixon has also committed to the Bridlington side for next season, while versatile defender and last season's Manager's Player of the Season, Benn Lewis has also signed on again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attacking midfielder Jake Martindale and young wing-back Sam Flowerdew were the next names announced as returning for next season at Queensgate.

Long-serving keeper James Hitchcock and winger Matty Broadley were also announced on the retained list on Tuesday night.

The new goalkeeper coach will be Marc Wain, replacing Ron Milam, who has stepped down from his coaching role at the club but will continue to help out off the field as a volunteer.

Town have confirmed their season ticket prices for the 2023/24 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adults season ticket will cost £135, the concessions season pass £75 and the U16s £40.

Season tickets are valid for home league games only. If you would like to purchase a season ticket, message the official club account on Twitter or Facebook.

The Seasiders have received confirmation that they will enter The FA Cup at the Extra Preliminary Round, which will take place on Saturday August 5.