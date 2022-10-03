Forsyth hat-trick steers Itis Itis Rovers to 8-2 win in NRCFA Challenge Cup
A Neil Forsyth hat-trick steered Itis Itis Rovers to an 8-2 win at Haxby Town Reserves in the North Riding County FA Saturday Challenge Cup second round.
Central midfielder Forsyth was on top form in front of goal, while player-boss Mike Barker showed his quality with a brace of goals for the visitors.
Josh Fergus, Sam Pickard and Curtis Rose also bagged a goal apiece for the Scarborough League side.
Stand-in goalkeeper Kane Rennison was named as the man of the match for Rovers.
Edgehill also moved through to the next round as they were handed the win after their opponents Reeth & District Athletic Club conceded the match.
West Pier suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to York League club Bishopthorpe United.
A below-par Pier struggled in the windy conditions, and paid the price for spurning several good scoring chances in the first half.
Pier man of the match was Mikey Pickering for a commanding game at centre-back.
Scalby also crashed out with a 3-0 loss at Tockwith.
A tight first half could have gone either way, Scalby unlucky not to score just before the break when great work by Ashley Townley put George Bramham through, and the visitors were only denied by a fine save from the Tockwith keeper.
After the break, Tockwith scored two goals in a short space of time after having good possession, and the third killed the tie off.
Cameron Anderson was man of the match for Scalby, pulling off four great saves, he was closely followed by Max Edwards and Simon Rigg.