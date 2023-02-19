Forward Jake Day leaves Whitby Town to join Marske United

Day joined the Seasiders from Matlock in September 2022, and he netted five times during his spell with Town, writes Liam Ryder.

But the former Bridlington Town and Scarborough Athletic striker’s game time was restricted somewhat following a foot injury picked up on his home debut against Stalybridge.

Whitby respected Day's request to leave in his search of regular game time.

Jake Day has left Whitby

Manager Nathan Haslam explained the situation and said: "We received an approach from Marske and I spoke to the player directly.

"He made it clear that he wanted to start games of football which is something I couldn't guarantee him at the moment, whereas as Marske are in more of a position to start him at the moment.

"We gave Marske permission to speak to him and the deal was concluded from that point.

"Jake has been brilliant since he's walked through the door.

"He's an experienced lad who's great on the pitch and great off the pitch, and in an ideal world I've had had him until at least the end of the season.