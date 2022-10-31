Four-goal hero Billy Tyler fires Bridlington Rovers Millau to 5-3 victory against Haltemprice

Bridlington Spa, purple shirts, earned a crucial 2-0 win

The hosts raced into a 4-0 lead after only 15 minutes, which included Billy Tyler bagging a nine-minute hat-trick.

The visitors fought back in the second half, but a fifth Millau effort sealed the win.

The in-form Tyler bagged four goals in total and scooped the man of the match award, with Jack Sunley also on target for Millau, who travel to basement team Reckitts AFC Reserves this Saturday.

Bridlington Spa remain in top spot after their 2-0 win at Gilberdyke Phoenix.

Bailey Chapman and Adam Naylor bagged for Spa, who are without a game this Saturday.

Telegraph continued their Premier Division resurgence with a 3-1 home win against Pelican Rangers.

Dean Douthwaite, Jack Wilkinson and Sam Clarke notched for the hosts. Lyle Boyle was man of the match for Telegraph, who head to Brandesburton in the ERCFA Senior Country Cup this Saturday.

Brid Rovers lost 4-2 at home to Hodgson AFC in Division One and head to Sculcoates Amateurs Academy this Saturday.

Club de Albion romped to a 10-1 home win against Seaside United in Division Five.

Jason Coultas, Cameron Wilson and Lewis Valentine all bagged a brace, with Caman Male, Charlie Green, John Shaw and an own goal completing Club’s scoring, Jordan Gowland replying for United.