Frank Mulhern and Curtis Durose sparkle as Scarborough Athletic open up with home win against Banbury

Mulhern celebrates his second goal making it 3-0 at the break.

Boss Jono Greening made two changes to the starting line-up, with Dom Tear and on-loan Rotherham midfielder Curtis Durose coming in to replace Harry Green and Ryan Qualter, the latter missing out following a head injury last Saturday, writes Steve Adamson.

Attacking the Shed in the first half, Boro made a sensational start, with Alex Purver sending a couple of through-balls which the Banbury defence scrambled clear.

But then Durose won a corner on the right, and Luca Colville sent a high ball into a crowded goalmouth, with the ref pointing to the penalty spot when a defender handled the ball.

Kieran Weledji on the ball for the home side.

Frank Mulhern stepped up to calmly place his shot down the middle as keeper Jack Harding dived to his right, to open the scoring in the third minute.

Banbury briefly threatened, with Josh Barlow firing high over, skipper Lawson D’Ath shooting wide, and Ken Charles racing through, but Ryan Whitley got down to save at his feet.

Kieran Weledji looked lively down the right flank, and Alex Brown and Tear linked up superbly down the left for Boro, and a Brown cross to the far post was headed goal-wards by Durose, but Tai Fleming cleared off the line.

The rampaging Mulhern was on great form, sending a pass to Luca Colville, whose shot was blocked by Simeon Maye, then another Mulhern pass was blazed over by Durose.

Frank Mulhern is congratulated after putting Boro a goal ahead after only three minutes from the penalty spot. PHOTOS BY RICHARD PONTER

Mulhern surged down the right, cut inside and fired inches past the far post, then Tear cut in from the left and had a low shot pushed round the post by keeper Harding.

Banbury’s skilful striker Craig Hewitt fired narrowly over, before Boro doubled their lead on 37 minutes when Tear, who had an excellent game, raced down the left and passed to Durose, who placed his shot past Harding from just inside the area.

Two minutes later Mulhern pounced on a defensive slip by Banbury’s Lee Henderson, who lost possession just outside the area, and Mulhern was on hand to slot past the keeper.

Banbury upped a gear after the break, but the Boro defence was solid, with centre-backs Will Thornton and Bailey Gooda both on top form, winning numerous headers and tackles.

Bailey Gooda tries to block a Banbury effort at goal.

Ken Charles fired wide, Temi Obadeyi shot over, and Alex Purver blocked a shot from Maye, while at the other end, a 20-yard shot from Colville forced a good diving save from Harding.

Boro always looked the more likely to add to their tally, and a Tear shot was blocked by Henderson then Durose curled an effort wide.

Boro almost went 4-0 up when Lewis Maloney sent over a free-kick, and Gooda’s powerful header was superbly pushed round the post by flying keeper Harding.

Late on, Harry Green had a shot blocked by Jack Davies, then fired the rebound narrowly wide.

BORO - Whitley, Weledji, Brown, Maloney, Thornton, Gooda, Purver, Durose, Mulhern (Charles 79), Tear (Marshall 71), Colville (Green 65)

BANBURY - Harding, Tompkins, Davies, Maye, Tapp (Henderson 36), Fleming, Barlow (Scott 71), D’Ath, Charles (Obadeyi 65), Hewitt, Elliott-Wheeler

REFEREE - Ben Robinson

GOALS - BORO - Frank Mulhern 3 (pen), 39, Curtis Durose 37.

YELLOW CARDS - BORO - Dom Tear, Alex Purver

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Curtis Durose.