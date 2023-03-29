Scalby Under-13s won 15-0 at Eastfield Under-13s.

Fletcher hit top form by scoring seven goals before half-time, combining perfectly with man of the match Luca Mollica and Thomas Silby for his goals.

Laurence Davenport was the only other scorer of the half.

Finlay Beckham-Richards started the scoring in the second half, Kaleb Nebiat, who replaced Fletcher, bagged a hat-trick and James Draper scored the goal of the night with ferocious 20-yard strike