Brid Town tackle Hull United in the Senior Cup

Bridlington Town will commence their East Riding FA Senior Cup campaign on Wednesday, November 6, against Hull United - a match that will have no entry fee!

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a competition that the Seasiders have enjoyed success in during recent years, having won the competition in the previous two seasons under former manager Adrian Costello, writes Ben Edwards.

Last campaign, it was a sweet 2-1 victory in the final over rivals North Ferriby at their ground, thanks to an outstanding late free-kick from Lewis Dennison, who has since made the switch to the Villagers during the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The year prior, Bridlington beat Hedon Rangers 3-2 in the final, also held at North Ferriby’s Dransfield Stadium.

Free admission for all as Bridlington Town tackle Hull United in East Riding FA Senior Cup second round. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

After the North Ferriby cup final, Costello said that victory: “Meant more than last year’s, and that’s not disrespect to Hedon at all.”

It’s been a poor run for the Seasiders, who have lost their last four games. In their last game, they lost 3-2 away from home against fellow strugglers Ashington AFC. Sam Leverett netted both Bridlington goals, though missed a penalty to make it 3-3 in the closing stages of the game.

While Bridlington will have to be wary of complacency, they will be looking to use Wednesday’s game to build confidence and put an end to their bad form, as they take on a Hull United side struggling in the Humber Premier League - three leagues below the Seasiders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull United have picked up 12 points from their opening 11 games, occupying 14th, just two places above bottom of the league.

However, they are unbeaten in three games, after beating Hornsea Town 5-3 most recently on Saturday, October 26. Before that, they drew 3-3 with Hessle Sporting Club, after a 3-1 win over Brandesburton AFC.

United have been involved in goal-friendly games, and that was also the case in the match prior to the three-game unbeaten run, though it went heavily against them as they suffered a 10-1 hammering against Sculcoates Amateurs.

Similar to the Seasiders, Hull United have had a bye to the second round of the competition, it’s therefore their opening East Riding Senior Cup match this campaign.