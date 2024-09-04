From left, Brid Town goalkeeper coach Marc Wain, manager Denny Ingram and assistant manager Michael Coulson.

The Denny Ingram chapter begins on Saturday, with an FA Trophy First Qualifying Round tie for Bridlington Town against Trafford FC at the Mounting Systems Stadium.

And the Seasiders have provided free entry and free food for all under-16s at the Trophy match as well as a penalty shoot-out for the kids at half-time and a chance to meet the Duracell Bunny, writes Ben Edwards.

After the departure of Adrian Costello by mutual consent, after a disappointing start to the season, Costello’s assistant Ingram steps up to manage the club, who have picked up two points from the opening five games.

Ingram has appointed Michael Coulson, who has scored the club’s only goal, as player-assistant manager, with Pete Davidson taking up a player-coach role.

Peter Davidson has taken on a player-coach role at Bridlington Town. Photos by Dom Taylor

There have been a couple of incomings and outgoings between the Seasiders, Pickering Town and Beverley Town since the change in management. Nathan Dyer has signed from the Pikes, with George Harrison going the other way.

Former Bridlington Town fans’ favourite Danny Earl has re-signed from Beverley to add some fire-power up front, while Eddie Birch joins Dave Ricardo’s side on dual registration.

Trafford compete in the Northern Premier League West Division, also at step four of non-league.

They’ve had a completely different start to the campaign, sitting top of the table with 12 points after five games.

Their only league defeat came 1-0 against Bootle, who have also picked up 12 points.

Trafford did, however, lose 3-0 against Northern Premier League East side Emley AFC in the FA Cup Preliminary Round.

It’s a vast improvement so far for Trafford to last season, where they finished 17th with 39 points.

They were knocked out of last campaign’s FA Trophy in the 1st Qualifying Round, losing 2-1 at home against Stalybridge Celtic.

Similarly, Bridlington Town were knocked out of last season’s FA Trophy at the same stage, getting beaten 4-0 away from home against eventual Northern Premier League West Division play-off winners Prescot Cables.

Brid Town’s next match, barring a replay, will be a league clash at Bishop Auckland on Saturday September 14, followed by a home league game against Bradford Park Avenue a week later.