Whitby Town were held to a goalless draw at home to Leek Town on Saturday. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Whitby Town were frustrated in front of goal as the Seasiders were held to a goalless draw at home to Leek Town on Saturday afternoon.

In a game between two sides hovering just above the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division's bottom four, a tight affair was played out at the Towbar Express Stadium, but, on another day, both sides could have scored a couple of goals each, writes Liam Ryder.

But, as it was, both sides had to settle for a point on a pleasant Saturday afternoon in North Yorkshire.

In a largely even first half, Whitby, wearing an all-pink ensemble in support of Breast Cancer Now's 'Wear It Pink' campaign, created the first opportunity.

Four minutes into the contest, Stephen Walker met a Shane Bland flighted ball with a controlled first touch, but saw his chipped effort drift narrowly wide.

Aaron Haswell saw an effort saved with surprising difficulty by Dino Visser before Walker fired over on the rebound, while Bland was equal to a strike from Hayden Campbell at the other end.

The main flashpoint perhaps came on 21 minutes, when Bland had to use quick reactions to tip Campbell's long range pile-driver around the post.

On another day, that opportunistic effort could have nestled into the bottom corner.

This came just after Blues striker Jake Charles was forced off with an ankle injury which resulted in him being taken to hospital for further scans.

Alex Hutchinson was sent on in his place.

After a bright start from Whitby, Leek were responding well and looked the more likely to net in the remainder of the first half, with Oliver Shenton seeing his header smothered by Bland before another opportunity came and went as Lucas Weir drilled a low shot wide.

The unlikely source of Adam Gell came the closest to putting Whitby in front in the second half.

The midfielder's powerful effort was cleared off the line following a Nathan Thomas corner.

Nathan Thomas, introduced from the bench, then took advantage for a mis-judged header Scott Butler before racing in behind the Leek defence.

Thomas had the chance to score but was denied by Visser before a Nathan Okome came to the visitors’ rescue, blocking Thomas' second attempt.

Leek's biggest second-half opportunity was late on when substitute Thomas Scully was prevented from opening the scoring by a last-ditch block from Frankie Whelan.

​WHITBY TOWN: Shane Bland, Connor Smith, Jassem Sukar (captain), Josef Wheatley, Frankie Whelan, Adam Gell (Nathan Thomas 61 minutes), Joseph Gibson, Aaron Haswell (Priestley Griffiths 77 minutes), Jake Charles (Alex Hutchinson 21 minutes), Stephen Walker, Sam Collins.

Subs: Campbell Darcy and Nicholas Cranston.

LEEK TOWN: Dino Visser (captain), Liam Buckley, Lucas Weir, Scott Butler, Okome, Tom Curl, Tyreece Onyeka (Joe Woolley 69 minutes), Adam Porter (Tom Scully 72 minutes), Max Woodcock, Ollie Shenton, Hayden Campbell (Brendon Daniels (81 minutes)

Subs: Conor Robson, Tim Grice.