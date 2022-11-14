Edgehill FC show off their new kit sponsored by Wonderwall Plastering

The visitors dominated from the start taking a lead after two minutes, skipper Joe Gallagher tapping him after a scramble from a corner.

Gallagher got his second on 20 minutes, sprinting clear of the defence and coolly slotting home, he competed his hat-trick after 65 minutes heading home a delightful Jamie Patterson cross.

The goal of the game came on 80 minutes, a long ball from keeper Liam Cooper found Sean Exley who expertly took the ball in his stride then fired the ball into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Edgehill skipper Joe Gallagher with Wonderwall's Richard Cartlidge centre and Darren Hodgson

The Edgehill men of the match were Gallagher and midfielder Kieran Link, with midfielder Jacob Codling star man for a depleted Newlands, who only had a bare 11.

Edgehill’s new kit is sponsored by Wonderwall plastering, run by Darren Hodgson and Richard Cartlidge.

Edgehill boss Alec Coulson said: “I really want to thank both lads Darren and Rich for the sponsorship. Darren being an ex-player was keen to get involved with the club. Good sponsors are hard to find so thanks lads.”

Newby roared to a 7-2 win at Seamer thanks to hat-tricks from men of the match Cam MacDonald and Si Coupland.

MacDonald opened the scoring but Harvey Bayes levelled before Kene Knowles set up Coupland to head in and make it 2-1 at the break.

Newby soon extended their lead with a great MacDonald finish, Coupland matching him goal for goal with an unstoppable volley after fine work down the left 4-1.

MacDonald sealed the win with his hat-trick after good play through the midfield. Seamer got a consolation through Graeme Read, before Fraser Ives smashed in after a driving run then MacDonald, through on goal, selflessly squared to Coupland for his hat-trick in the dying seconds.

Newby would like to say a special thanks to their club sponsor Vanguard Gas and Plumbing Services.

Seamer’s men of the match were Bayes and Joe Tiffany.

Scalby fought back for a 2-2 draw at Fishburn Park Academy on Friday night.

Goals from Ellis Upton and Reuben Mason put Park 2-0 ahead at the break.

In the second half Rob Speight pulled a goal back for a Scalby side missing six players, before centre-back Simon Rigg levelled with a penalty, awarded after a great run from Fabio Dado saw him fouled in the area. In the final 10 minutes Sam Medd and Rigg went close to winning it.

Park’s man of the match was Sonny Winspear, with Callum O’Keefe Scalby’s star man.

Scalby boss Steve Marsh said: “I’m pleased with the result as it showed good character to come back.”

Luke Jones, Charlie Birley and Sam Pickard hit two goals apiece as Itis Itis Rovers beat a weakened Edgehill Reserves 8-2.

Josh Fergus and sub Liam Atkinson-Smith also netted for Rovers with Andy Noon and new signing Spencer Harper replying for Edgehill, who had boss Steve Clegg in goal and regular keeper Callum Malone at centre-back.

