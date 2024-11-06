Gary Liddle’s unbeaten start as Whitby Town boss halted by 2-0 home loss against Gainsborough Trinity

Whitby Town suffered a 2-0 home loss against Gainsborough Trinity on Tuesday night. Photos by Brian Murfield

Second-half goals from Fraser Preston and Declan Howe meant Gary Liddle suffered his first defeat in charge of Whitby Town in a Tuesday night outing against Gainsborough Trinity.

After Saturday's 2-1 win over Prescot Cables, Liddle's side went in search of a fourth match unbeaten, but were undone by two close-range finishes on a mild November night at the Towbar Express Stadium, writes Liam Ryder.

The Seasiders started well, with Hartlepool United loanee Campbell Darcy involved in the first chance of the evening. The defender broke into the area before flashing the ball across the face of goal, but both Connor Simpson and Stephen Walker were unable to get a touch.

There were moments of danger for Town early on - Preston thumped an effort over the bar from distance and Howe called Shane Bland into action with an effort from a tight angle.

Liddle's side retained a threat in the final third, with Walker striking into the hands of Dylan Wharton after cutting inside onto his left foot. These warning signs for Boro continued into the second half too, as Darcy also found the gloves of Wharton.

But on the hour mark, they fell behind. It was a disappointing opener to concede from the Blues’ point of view, with Joe Stacey able to run through the defence before picking out Preston at the back post who couldn't miss, resultantly giving his side the lead.

Liddle, working with a squad depleted by injuries and illness, made a change after falling behind with Nathan Thomas coming on for Darcy but Town continued to find themselves on the back foot.

After a let-off from Ash Jackson who struck the woodwork, Howe wasn't so forgiving when he lashed home into the top corner to give his side a 2-0 lead. Again, the manner of the goal will have disappointed the Seasiders.

Walker, looking a tired figure, forced some defensive work from Boro in the 80th minute as Whitby looked to mount a late charge to muster an unlikely comeback.

After charging forwards, the ex-Middlesbrough forward was prevented from scoring by a defensive block.

However, it was always Boro who looked more likely to score next, with Aaron Simpson making Bland save with his feet, and Stacey seeing the ball nicked off his toes by Connor Smith.

But the damage was already done as Town suffered a first league defeat since September.